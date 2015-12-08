Welcome to the NEW WICH.COM!

Donald Trump is now President. How do you feel?

Happy / Hopeful
Unaffected
Unhappy / Worried

 

CT Lottery (135x135)NPU-Image-150x150Groton-Parks-and-Rec-130-Pixels
Gift-Of-Mobility-2016_1CTrides_Spr_16_125-x-125Buy Local
Garde Arts Center (160x94)Mystic CountryLaurel Hill Automotive

WICH LOCAL & REGIONAL SPORTS…