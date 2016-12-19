MONDAY EVENING UPDATE







MUSEUM DESIGNS PRESENTED

The effort to build a National Coast Guard Museum in New London continues to move forward. Monday afternoon, the proposed architectural designs for the museum were unveiled to the public. Architect Charles Klee says he believes the project can help revitalize the Parade Plaza downtown. Coast Guard Museum Association President and CEO Richard Grahn says New London is the perfect home for a museum that will put the Coast Guard’s rich history on display. Grahn says a series of public hearings will be held to solicit input on the architectural designs for the museum. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2018, with a scheduled opening in 2021.

SPENDING APPROVED FOR NPU WATER PROJECTS

The on-going controversy surrounding lavish trips to the Kentucky Derby for some top city officials seeps into the discussion last night regarding two spending plans to upgrade the Norwich Public Utilities water system. The city council decides to let N-P-U use some 6-point-4 million dollars in water rate revenues and low-interest state and federal loans to replace the Mohegan Park water tank, and install new high-tech water meters. Some who spoke urged aldermen not to approve the funding, claiming NPU can’t be trusted. The water tank spending represents a 700-thousand dollar increase over a revenue bond approved for the same project three years ago. NPU says cost design changes prompted the higher spending request.

RAIL SAFETY PUSHED

Following the catastrophic metro-north collision at the Valhalla grade crossing in New York in 2015, US Senator Richard Blumenthal introduced the “highway-rail grade crossing safety act”. Senator Blumenthal and Stonington First Selectman Rob Simmons were at Stonington town hall Monday afternoon with local residents demanding Amtrak implement better safety standards at Stonington’s Rail crossings. Known as the FAST Act, passed in 2015, the legislation increases Federal funds for grade crossing safety and requires the US Dept of Transportation to better evaluate safety at crossings–incorporating key components of Blumenthal’s bill.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s seven electors have formally cast their votes for Hillary Clinton, winner of the state’s presidential election The electors, all Democrats, chose Clinton for president and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine for vice president in Monday’s solemn ceremony. It was held in the state Senate chamber. While the outcome was expected, about 50 protesters rallied outside the state Capitol, expressing concern with the Electoral College process and whether Republican Donald Trump is suitable to be the next president. Dr. Carol Swenson, a Westport psychologist, held a sign urging electors to vote for “sanity.” She calls Trump “a dangerous person” and says she felt the need to speak out. Some Connecticut electors say it’s time to scrap or considering changing the Electoral College System. Clinton won the nationwide popular vote. Meanwhile, in Rhode Island, the state’s 4 electors gathered at the state house in Providence to cast their votes for Clinton.

NORWICH MAN SHOOTING PLEA DEAL

A Norwich man who allegedly fired a couple of gun shots back in February as part of a fight with another man has agreed to a plea deal. 23-year old Christopher Brown is expected to be sentenced to two years and one day in prison at a February 16th sentencing. Brown pleaded guilty Monday in New London Superior Court to carrying a pistol without a permit. Brown had also been charged with attempted first-degree assault in the fight which occurred in a Sandy Lane parking lot.. Police say the man Brown allegedly shot at but missed has since moved out of state and hasn’t cooperated with authorities, so the assault charge was dropped.