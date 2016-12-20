TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE







$100 GRAND SPENT ON TRAVEL

The “Bulletin” reports Norwich Public Utilities’ executives have spent more than $100,000 traveling to national industry conferences and workshops over the past three years. The figures were provided by NPU in response to a Freedom of Information request following the controversial trip taken by officials to the Kentucky Derby. NPU General Manager John Bilda’s travel expenses accounted for more than $50,000 of the more than $100,000 total.

CITY CITED

This summer, state safety officials cited the city of New London for several workplace violations at the Richard R. Martin Center and Senior Citizens Center. Inspectors with the State Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health found violations related to maintenance and poor housekeeping. Since, the city has spent about $95,000 for renovations and has been applauded for their swift response. OSHA halved the city’s initial proposed fine of $1,180 to $590.

USE IT OR LOSE IT

The town of Montville is on the clock, as time is running out to use a $400,000 Department of Housing and Urban Development grant. The grant, which expires in April, has been set aside to help low and middle income residents pay for major home repairs or disability accommodations. If the town fails to spend all the money before then, it will then need to give the remainder back.