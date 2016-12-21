TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE







RENTAL FORUM

What to do about the growing number of short-term home rentals in Stonington is the focus of a public informational forum last night at the Mystic Middle School. Many of the 150 or so people in attendance advertise their properties through airbnb or VRBO.COM to visitors looking to stay a few days in Stonington. Short-term home rentals are technically not allowed in Stonington, although town officials have only been issuing citations to property owners if a complaint is filed. A listing of possible actions that the Planning and Zoning Commission could consider regarding the regulation of these housing rentals is expected to be submitted to the panel next month.

NO NEW WATER METERS

Turns out money that the Norwich City Council approved for updated water meters in the city won’t be appropriated after all. City manager John Salamone says the bonding ordinance required at least a 5 to 2 majority vote for the 2-point-9 million dollar proposal to take effect. Aldermen Monday night approved it 4 to 3. The money would’ve been provided through Norwich Public Utilities water revenues and low-interest state and federal loans. NPU officials say they’ll try to seek state funding again in the next round of grant and loan applications, which could take two years. City Council President Pro-Tem Peter Nystrom doubts, though, that the money would be available.

RENT-A-CENTER EMBEZZLER HAS CHANCE TO DO GOOD

A former manager of Rent-A-Center in Norwich could see embezzlement charges against him dropped, if he fully pays restitution to the store, and stays out of trouble. 37-year old Zachary Crowe is granted accelerated rehabilitation Tuesday in New London Superior Court. He was fired in February of last year, and later arrested, after it was determined he stole more than 41-thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the store, using fake customer accounts to cover the transactions. Crowe’s attorney says his client will be immediately paying back most of what he owes, with the remaining 15-hundred dollars to be paid by next month. Crowe’s record will be wiped clean if he avoids any arrests for two years.

DEFICIT REDUCED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget office says cost-cutting measures have helped to reduce the current fiscal year’s projected budget deficit by approximately $26 million. In a letter released Tuesday to state Comptroller Kevin Lembo, the Democrat’s Office of Policy Management predicts the fiscal year will end June 30 with a $41.6 million operating deficit. Last month, the shortfall was projected to be nearly $68 million. The state’s general fund, the main spending account, is typically about $18 billion. OPM says much of the projected deficit decrease comes primarily from savings in the Judicial Department and fringe benefit costs. When lawmakers return to the state Capitol in January, they’ll face much larger budget deficits for the coming fiscal year. That’s when there could be a $1.3 billion shortfall.

MURPHY TELLS TRUMP TO STOP RUSSIAN FAKE NEWS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy says he hopes President-elect Donald Trump’s administration will use the $160 million included in legislation he co-sponsored to combat propaganda by foreign antagonists, particularly the Russians.

The Democrat said Tuesday that Trump’s State Department officials could choose to spend the money elsewhere, such as combating propaganda waged by the Islamic State group. But Murphy says it’s crucial the U.S. also combat the “asymmetric warfare” being engaged in by Russia, such as pushing fake news stories in overseas countries that could threaten U.S. national security. Under the legislation President Barack Obama has signed into law, $160 million would be made available over two years to help fund independent, objective journalism abroad. The law does not address fake news being disseminated by foreign governments in the U.S.