WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE







POLICE STOMPING

A retired Connecticut police sergeant charged with kicking a handcuffed man in the head has been arraigned on misdemeanor assault and breach of peace charges. Sean Spell did not enter a plea during his brief appearance Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court. He remains free on bail and is due back in court next month. A police dashboard camera video released in October appears to show Spell stomping on the head of a handcuffed man on the ground during an arrest that following a car chase.

OFFERING BOX THEFT

A Westerly woman has been charged with stealing money from two church collection boxes. Darlene Kripps is charged with larceny of less than $1,500. The actual theft likely amounted to $15 or less. Police say surveillance footage at Immaculate Conception Church shows the 52-year-old walk into the candle room last week donning a long, hooded dark jacket and a red scarf. Police say she used a tool to remove money from the offering boxes. The church’s secretary recognized Kripps, who has been banned from the church and has a pending court date.

UNEMPLOYMENT FILING SYSTEM

Connecticut’s online filing system for unemployment benefits will be temporarily unavailable while upgrades are installed. The Department of Labor says the DirectBenefits system will shut down Wednesday afternoon and remain unavailable Thursday and possibly Friday. Agency officials say those who need to file a weekly or continued claim can use the TeleBenefits phone system without having to speak with an operator for help. However, those filing a new claim or who need to reopen an existing claim will likely require assistance from a customer service representative. They should expect longer wait times when using TeleBenefits.

SENATORS ON COMMITTEES

Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. senators will maintain their seats on the same committees they served on previously. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who will begin serving his second six-year term in January, will again be a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, Committee on the Judiciary and Committee on Armed Services. Also, he’ll continue to serve on the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and the Special Committee on Aging. Meanwhile, first-term Sen. Chris Murphy is keeping his seats on the Appropriations Committee, Foreign Relations Committee and the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.