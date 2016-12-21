WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE







WOODSTOCK BUYS HYDE

Yesterday, the Woodstock Academy officially secured federal funding for the $14.2 million purchase of nearby Hyde school property. Academy Headmaster Chris Sanford says the agreement was finalized with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a 40-year loan with a locked-in interest rate of 2.37 percent.

SOTO HOSTS FORUM

A number of topics are discussed during a community forum hosted by New London’s new state representative-elect, Chris Soto. It happened last night at the OIC Building on Truman Street. Soto talked about his legislative priorities for the upcoming year. He says he wants to sponsor a bill designed to encourage the recruitment of more minority teachers. He also says it’s important to pass legislation allowing undocumented college students to receive financial aid. Soto also says he plans on sponsoring a bill that would create a specific formula for the distribution of special education funding in Connecticut.

HUGHES BACK IN U.S.

The suspect in the fatal shooting of Groton’s Joey Gingerella could be on his way back to Connecticut in the coming days. According to a spokeswomen for the Canadian Immigration and Refugee Board, 30-year old Dante Hughes has been deported back to the United States. Hughes was detained by Canadian border officials when he attempted to cross into Canada via the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Dec. 13.

REGISTRAR DIES

Residents and officials in Colchester are mourning Monday’s death of Republican Registrar of Voters Diana Norton Giles. Giles, who ran for first selectman in town, was involved in several boards, commissions and causes. A Colchester native, Giles turned 60 on Oct. 5. The town will fly flags at half-mast through Friday.

MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN OVERDOSE DEATH

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Ledyard man has pleaded guilty to distributing heroin that authorities say led to a fatal overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Timothy Paprocki entered the plea on Tuesday in Hartford federal court. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March. Authorities say witness interviews and cellphone records identified Paprocki as the suspected dealer in the April overdose death of 25-year-old Brent Johnston of Waterford. Paprocki and others were arrested earlier this year as part of a statewide initiative targeting narcotics dealers who distribute heroin, fentanyl or opioids that cause death or serious injury to users.