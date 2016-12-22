THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE







MORE OPPOSITION FOR RAIL PROPOSAL

Local officials continue to speak out against a proposal to create a high-speed rail line that cuts through downtown New London. A recommendation to pursue the 68-billion dollar plan was approved by the Federal Railroad Administration earlier this month. New London Mayor Mike Passero says constructing a second rail line in New London would do irreparable damage to the city’s businesses and historical sites. The bypass would run from Old Saybrook through southeastern Connecticut to Kenyon, Rhode Island.

DRUG DISPOSAL POUCHES

In response to the ongoing opioid epidemic, a major pharmaceutical company is donating special drug destruction and disposal pouches that will be made available at most pharmacies in Connecticut. Governor Dannel Malloy says they’re helpful because 68-percent of patients don’t use all of the painkiller pills they’ve been given. The drug disposal pouches go into the trash and prevent painkiller drugs from getting into the water supply when people flush old pills down the toilet.

CONNECTICUT DIVIDED SENATE

Democratic and Republicans leaders of the incoming Connecticut state Senate say they’ve reached an agreement on how to manage the chamber, which will have 18 Democrats and 18 Republicans. The chamber’s leaders said there also will be an equal number of Democratic and Republicans senators on legislative committees and each committee will be led by a Democratic and Republican Senate co-chair. New Haven Sen. Martin Looney, a Democrat, will remain the Senate President Pro Tempore but share duties with Republican Sen. Len Fasano, the Senate Republican President Pro Tempore.

TRIBAL POWER STRUGGLE

The chief of a Rhode Island Indian tribe says he’s still hoping for a peaceful resolution to the occupation of a tribal administration building by a rival faction as sunset approached and his supporters started a campfire near the building. Narragansett Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas said that he’s letting his tribal police force make the call on what happens next. He says an elder’s attempt to mediate didn’t work. A rival group of elected tribal council members who impeached Thomas in October have been occupying the building since Tuesday.