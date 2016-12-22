THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

SUSPECT IN KILLING RETURNED

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – A man suspected in the killing of a good Samaritan who intervened in an assault outside a bar is back in Connecticut. Groton police said in a statement that 30-year-old Dante Hughes waived extradition on Wednesday in Niagara County Court in Lockport, New York. Detectives from the Groton police department then returned Hughes to Connecticut, where he’s expected to be arraigned Thursday on a murder charge. Hughes is suspected in the Dec. 11 shooting death of 24-year-old Joey Gingerella outside Ryan’s Pub. Witnesses told police that Gingerella ran out of the bar to help when he saw a man assaulting his girlfriend. Two days later, police said Hughes was detained by Canadian officials while attempting to cross the border. He was later turned over to U.S. Marshals in New York.

ENLISTED BACK

Following widespread criticism, the Navy has elected to reinstate enlisted titles. The reversal, which is effective immediately, was announced yesterday by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson. Back in September, Navy leadership, in what was deemed a modernization plan, announced doing away with the enlisted ratings. The change was part of a large plan to modernize the service’s personnel system to give sailors increased opportunities and flexibility within their careers.

BERLINER TAKES OVER

The New London Housing Authority Board of Commissioners hires former New London City Manager Martin Berliner as interim director. Berliner will function in the title while the commission continues to weigh options for permanent management of five subsidized apartment complexes. Berliner will replace current Interim Director Lee Erdmann after Jan.6.

SEAT DOOMED

Severe changes could spell the end of the Southeast Area Transit District. The Board of Directors with SEAT were briefed during a monthly meeting last night, told the state is considering a budget option for the coming fiscal year that would slash state subsidies to transit districts by up to 50 percent. Under the proposed plans, state aid could also be completely eliminated in the 2019 fiscal year. SEAT board members say these type of cuts would effectively mark the end of public transportation in the region.

LANDLORD INDICTED

A New London landlord has been indicted on federal sex, and pornography charges. Forty-six-year-old Richard Bruno was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and the production of child pornography. Bruno, who owns ten rental properties in New London, faces forfeiting any property used or intended to be used to commit the crimes. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum ten years in prison.

HOMELESS REMEMBERED

Several New London residents gather at the Engaging Heaven Church on Union Street to remember people who have died after battling homelessness. A special ceremony was held last night; one of several held across the country. The guest speaker was Kent Sistaire, a board member with the city’s Homeless Hospitality Center. Sistaire co-managed the breakfast program at First Congregational Church in New London for ten years. He says working with the homeless is a fulfilling experience, but it’s not always easy, describing it as “heart-wrenching” at times. Last night’s memorial was sponsored by St. Francis House and the Homeless Hospitality Center.

COG ELECTS OFFICERS

Yesterday, the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments gathered at Flanders Fish Market in East Lyme to set its budget, choose officers and set a legislative agenda for 2017. The regional organization elected Montville Mayor Ron McDaniel its new chairman. Chosen as vice chairman was Norwich’s Mayor Deb Hinchey. Members unanimously passed the council’s 2017-18 budget of $1.6 million.

WRIGHTEN PASSES

Yesterday morning, officials in New London, along with residents, paused to remember Terry Wrighten. The 36-year-old Wrighten, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday, served as football director of the New London Youth Football League. Wrighten is being remembered for his devotion to the kids, and his ability to put school first.