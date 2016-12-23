FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

INMATE DEATH

Connecticut prisons officials are investigating the apparent suicide of a woman being held for allegedly violating a protection order. A Department of Correction spokesman says 32-year-old Monica Piette, of East Haddam, was found in her cell at York Correctional Institution in Niantic at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday by a guard on routine patrol with a ligature around her neck. She was the only inmate in the cell at the time. She was taken to a New London hospital and was pronounced dead on Thursday night.

HOMICIDE MYSTERY

More than 100 friends and neighbors of a slain Ellington woman gathered for a candlelight vigil marking the anniversary of her unsolved killing. It was two days before Christmas last year when 39-year-old Connie Dabate was found dead from multiple gunshots inside her home. Nobody has been arrested and no suspects have been named. People gathered at a park gazebo on Thursday night listened to songs and told stories about Dabate.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL

More than 103-million Americans are expected to be travelling during the holiday season. That’s a one-point-seven percent increase over last year; the most on record. Triple A Connecticut spokesman Fran Mako says a lot of families have extra money for travel because of low gas prices. The top destinations for families vacationing during the holidays are Las Vegas, Orlando, New York City, San Diego, and Anaheim.

TRIBAL STANDOFF CONTINUES

Members of a Rhode Island Indian tribe are in their fourth day of occupying their tribal government headquarters because the chief they are trying to oust won’t step down. Narragansett Tribal Councilwoman Chastity Machado said Friday morning that she and others spent the night inside the building in Charlestown. Members of the recently elected tribal council say they took over the tribal administration building Tuesday because Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas refused to relinquish power after they impeached him in October.