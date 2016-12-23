FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PEDESTRIAN HIT

A Groton man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing the street. Police say the man was struck while crossing Crystal Lake Road around 5:15 Thursday afternoon. The identify of the victim has not been released as of yet by police but family says the deceased is 80-year-old John Brower. Police are still investigating. Brower was one of three victims hit and killed by vehicles within an hour of each other Thursday night. The other two accidents were in Naugatuck and Danbury.

SCARY NIGHT

A Danielson man is in hot water after police say he tried to shoot someone. Thirty-four-year-old Kenneth Griggs was arrested just after 12:30 Thursday morning. According to police, Griggs was fighting with a woman at a Putnam residence when a man intervened. Police say Griggs pointed the gun at the man and pulled the trigger, but the gun misfired. Griggs eventually fled the home, but was quickly apprehended by state police. Troopers say they later determined the firearm was stolen. Griggs is facing multiple charges, including attempted manslaughter.

MILL SALE NOT HAPPENING

Rumors that a mill complex in Putnam would be sold soon are greatly exaggerated. The owner of the Cargill Falls Mills has penned a letter to town officials that she has no intention of selling. Leanne Parker says she wants to redevelop the mill. A potential sale came up at a municipal meeting this week. A proposal to rehab the mill property took a couple of hits this year with the death of Parker’s husband Greg and then Town Administrator Douglas Cutler unexpectedly died.

CURTIN’S REIGN OVER

The New London Board of Education has a new chairman. Peg Curtin has relinquished her presidency after four years and turned the gavel over to Scott Garbini. Garbini was the vice president, a position Curtin will now assume.

ANTI NUKES SEEK MILLSTONE SHUTDOWN

Millstone Power Station Unit 2 in Waterford is one of the nuclear reactors across the country that a group of anti-nuclear activists want shut down. Nineteen reactors would be shut off if the Maryland-based group has its way. They want the reactors off until the federal government can verify they’re safe. Beyond Nuclear is concerned the plants are running with a defective part made by a French company. They say France has shutdown half their reactors but the U.S. is doing nothing.

HUGHES HELD ON $550 GRAND

After being returned from Canada, 30-year-old Dante Hughes of Groton was arraigned yesterday for the murder of a local recovering drug addict. Hughes was ordered held on $550,000 bond for the killing earlier this month of Joey Gingerella. Gingerella was reportedly trying to help a woman allegedly being beaten by Hughes when he was shot in a pub parking lot. Hughes is due back in court next month.