SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

TRIBAL POWER STRUGGLE
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) – A faction of the Rhode Island Indian tribe that’s been occupying a tribal government building for four days is meeting with members “trying to figure things out.” Narragansett tribal members regrouped Friday evening using a generator provide electricity to the building in Charlestown. They say someone cut power to the building earlier. The occupying group is led by elected tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and want him to step down.
One of the occupiers, Councilwoman Chastity Machado, says tribal elders and community members are discussing “their hopes and dreams” for the future. She says they’re “trying to figure things out as a community.” Machado wasn’t sure when the occupation would end. Charlestown Police Chief Jeffrey Allen said Friday that federal attempts to find an independent mediator have been slow as Christmas approached.
VEHICLE CRASHES INTO STORE WINDOW
Ledyard, Ct. – Ledyard police are investigating after a car smashed through a window of the Village Market Grocery Store shortly after 12:30 Friday afternoon. A vehicle, parked outside the store, went over the curb, drove through a pole and then through the store front. The driver said she believed the car was in reverse and accidentally accelerated when she struck the building. No injuries were reported.
TRUMP BASHING PRATT & WHITNEY
EAST HARTFORD, CT — President-Elect Donald Trump has thrown another bag of coal under Pratt & Whitney’s Christmas Tree with another Tweet, lashing out at the Pratt-powered F-35 fighter jet. Trump saying he’s asking Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet due to cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35. It was a bigger slap at Pratt than a Dec. 12 Tweet when Trump said the F-35 program and cost is out of control. In addition to Pratt itself being a large north central Connecticut employer, aerospace subcontractors are spread all over the area. So far Pratt officials have declined comment on Trump’s rhetoric.
PLANS TO CLOSE NEARLY 100 CATHOLIC CHURCHES
HARTFORD, CT — The Hartford Archdiocese says as many as 98 Catholic churches could be gone or merged in a proposed consolidation plan. No specific closures were mentioned in the outline of the plan, but church officials are confident consolidation will, in time, foster spiritual vitality, organizational efficacy and accountability, and social and financial responsibility. The details of the proposal have been posted on the archdiocese Web site under a sub-category called “Stewards for Tomorrow.”
HEALTHCARE WORKER MAKES ILLEGAL PURCHASES
OLD MYSTIC, CT – A New London health care worker has been arrested and charged with stealing one of her Stonington patient’s credit cards. The Westerly Sun reports Hilary King, was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Old Mystic. After review of the Stonington resident’s account it was learned that King had used the credit card for about $350 in purchases. King was charged with illegal use, and theft of a credit card.
NORWICH MAN ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Norwich, Ct. – A Norwich man has been arrested in connection with an October 911 call reporting his roommate was incoherent with red marks around his neck from a possible suicide attempt. Police say 28-year-old Kristopher Prudhomme made the call prompting Police and medics to respond and transport the victim to Backus hospital and then to Hartford Hospital where he was medically induced for several days and had both legs amputated. After investigating, police obtained a warrant charging Prudhomme with first-degree assault, strangulation in the first degree, cruelty to persons and tampering with physical evidence. He turned himself in and was released after posting a $250,000.00 court-set surety bond. Lauren Muskus of Monroe, turned herself in friday morning at police headquarters and was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection ton to the case. She was released after posting a $25,000 court-set surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5th.
COMCAST OFFICIALS WARN OF PHONE SCAM
Groton, Ct. – (WFSB) Police are warning Comcast customers about another scam after a customer received a voice mail message on Wednesday, telling her, continued use of her modem could result in the loss of her internet access and phone service unless she paid an $80 fee. The Groton Town Police Department are hoping people heed the warning this time of year when con artists are very active. Comcast officials say that utility companies or your internet provider already have your information and Customers should be aware that Comcast will never contact them and ask for access to their computer. And if you’re not sure you can always contact Comcast directly. Groton Town Police advise the public to not give out any personal information over the phone and to call the local rep back to confirm.
STATE POLICE INCREASE PATROLS FOR THE HOLIDAY
Connecticut State Police will once again be out in force this holiday weekend as extra roving patrols are planned along with several DUI checkpoints. Many travelers are expected to hit Connecticut highways during the upcoming holidays. State Police ask motorists to follow all driving laws. Drivers are also reminded to:
- Fill the gas tank prior to your journey.
- Check windshield wipers, windshield wiper fluid and tire pressure.
- Fully charge your cell phone.
- Carry winter blankets, drinking water and snacks.
- Keep a shovel and sand or salt in the trunk of your vehicle.
In 2015, during the Christmas holiday period five fatal accidents were reported along with 461 total accidents and 40 DUI arrests.
CONNECTICUT PRISON OFFICIALS INVESTIGATE DEATH OF INMATE
NIANTIC, Conn. (AP-WFSB) – Connecticut prisons officials are investigating the apparent suicide of a woman being held for allegedly violating a protection order. A Department of Correction spokesman says 32-year-old Monica Piette, of East Haddam, was found in her cell at York Correctional Institution in Niantic at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday by a guard on routine patrol with a ligature around her neck. She was the only inmate in the cell at the time. She was taken to a New London hospital and was pronounced dead on Thursday night. She had been at the prison since Dec. 16 on $92,500 bail. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.