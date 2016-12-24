SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

Ledyard, Ct. – Ledyard police are investigating after a car smashed through a window of the Village Market Grocery Store shortly after 12:30 Friday afternoon. A vehicle, parked outside the store, went over the curb, drove through a pole and then through the store front. The driver said she believed the car was in reverse and accidentally accelerated when she struck the building. No injuries were reported.

TRUMP BASHING PRATT & WHITNEY

EAST HARTFORD, CT — President-Elect Donald Trump has thrown another bag of coal under Pratt & Whitney’s Christmas Tree with another Tweet, lashing out at the Pratt-powered F-35 fighter jet. Trump saying he’s asking Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet due to cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35. It was a bigger slap at Pratt than a Dec. 12 Tweet when Trump said the F-35 program and cost is out of control. In addition to Pratt itself being a large north central Connecticut employer, aerospace subcontractors are spread all over the area. So far Pratt officials have declined comment on Trump’s rhetoric.

PLANS TO CLOSE NEARLY 100 CATHOLIC CHURCHES

HARTFORD, CT — The Hartford Archdiocese says as many as 98 Catholic churches could be gone or merged in a proposed consolidation plan. No specific closures were mentioned in the outline of the plan, but church officials are confident consolidation will, in time, foster spiritual vitality, organizational efficacy and accountability, and social and financial responsibility. The details of the proposal have been posted on the archdiocese Web site under a sub-category called “Stewards for Tomorrow.”

HEALTHCARE WORKER MAKES ILLEGAL PURCHASES

OLD MYSTIC, CT – A New London health care worker has been arrested and charged with stealing one of her Stonington patient’s credit cards. The Westerly Sun reports Hilary King, was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Old Mystic. After review of the Stonington resident’s account it was learned that King had used the credit card for about $350 in purchases. King was charged with illegal use, and theft of a credit card.

NORWICH MAN ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Norwich, Ct. – A Norwich man has been arrested in connection with an October 911 call reporting his roommate was incoherent with red marks around his neck from a possible suicide attempt. Police say 28-year-old Kristopher Prudhomme made the call prompting Police and medics to respond and transport the victim to Backus hospital and then to Hartford Hospital where he was medically induced for several days and had both legs amputated. After investigating, police obtained a warrant charging Prudhomme with first-degree assault, strangulation in the first degree, cruelty to persons and tampering with physical evidence. He turned himself in and was released after posting a $250,000.00 court-set surety bond. Lauren Muskus of Monroe, turned herself in friday morning at police headquarters and was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection ton to the case. She was released after posting a $25,000 court-set surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 5th.



