SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

CONNECTICUT-TOP STORIES

GE exit, schools ruling among top Connecticut stories in ’16. A rescue at sea led to new questions about an unsolved homicide, a pilot crashed a small plane into East Hartford’s center and a boat repairman in Sherman was revealed to be a fugitive on the lam for 48 years. Connecticut had its share of criminal intrigue in 2016 along with a heavy dose of politics, the departure of General Electric and a court ruling that excoriated the way public schools are run across the state. Some of the other top stories of the year included the latest championship for the UConn women’s basketball team and construction delays that kept Hartford’s new minor league baseball team from playing a single game at home all season.

INMATE DEATH

NIANTIC, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut prisons officials are investigating the apparent suicide of a woman being held for allegedly violating a protection order. A Department of Correction spokesman says 32-year-old Monica Piette, of East Haddam, was found in her cell at York Correctional Institution in Niantic at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday by a guard on routine patrol with a ligature around her neck. She was the only inmate in the cell at the time. She was taken to a New London hospital and was pronounced dead on Thursday night. She had been at the prison since Dec. 16 on $92,500 bail. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

A Manchester resident was home with his family when his son alerted him to a fire next door, from there, neighbor Norman Rodriguez had little time to think as he dashed to his neighbor’s house, which was engulfed in flames. Rodriguez’s next act was nothing shy of heroic. When Rodriguez was finally able to get the man out of the house, he said he was burned from head to toe. Rodriguez told WFSB that he considered going back in the house to make sure no one else was inside. The 22-year-old victim was taken to Hartford Hospital, then transferred by Life Star to the Bridgeport Burn Center in critical condition. Crews are working to determine the cause of the fire.

POLICE ID PEDESTRIAN HIT AND KILLED IN GROTON GROTON – A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian Thursday evening on Crystal Lake Road east of Route 12 in Groton. The Bulletin reports police identified the victim Saturday as John Brouwer, 80, of Groton. Brouwer was taken to Lawrence & Memorial hospital for injuries and later died there, police said. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Pequot Health Center. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled with the state Office of the Chief Medical Inspector, police said. Police have not yet released the driver’s identity. State police said Brouwer was one of three pedestrians who were hit and killed by cars in separate crashes in the Thursday night within an hour of each.. Brouwer was hit in Groton around 5:20 p.m. Police say another victim was hit by a car in Naugatuck about 15 minutes later, and state police troopers investigated a crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in Danbury that left a pedestrian dead about 30 minutes after the second crash. The identities of the other two victims had not been released.

TROOPERS DELIVER EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT ALONG ROUTE 2

Connecticut State Police Troopers found themselves doing some delivering this Christmas Eve when a mother went into labor while on the road. Police said the mother, Ithoan Oyabure-Okafur was being driven to the hospital by her brother Chris Broderick but the baby just wasn’t waiting. The mother gave birth to a health 6 pound 2 ounce baby born along Route 2 westbound near exit 7 in Glastonbury, police said. Trooper First Class Gregory Capps was on hand to help mom with the special arrival. Police said mom and her baby, Ebenezer Okafur, were then taken to St. Francis Hospital where both are resting up and doing well. Ebenezer, who arrived a few days earlier than expected, joins his 18-month old brother.

HEALTH OVERHAUL-CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s health insurance exchange says it will continue providing enrollment help to consumers over the holidays. Access Health CT’s enrollment centers in New Britain and New Haven and its call center will be closed Christmas Day and Monday, Dec. 26. Over the New Year’s holiday, the enrollment centers and call center will be open on Friday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. They will be closed New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2. Open enrollment is scheduled to end Jan. 31. Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh says certified insurance brokers will be available for free to help people choose a plan. The number is 1-855-805-4325.

TRIBAL POWER STRUGGLE

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A faction of the Rhode Island Narragansett tribe is occupying a tribal government building for a fifth day in a dispute over the tribe’s leadership. The occupying group is led by elected tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and want him to step down. He is refusing to do so. One of the occupiers, Councilwoman Chastity Machado, said Saturday that tribal elders and community members are meeting daily to find a solution. Machado said there has to be some kind of resolution to allow the tribe to continue functioning as a nation. She said that process is ongoing and is will take a lot of negotiations. Charlestown Police Chief Jeffrey Allen said Friday that federal attempts to find an independent mediator have been slow as Christmas approached.

CAMPUS SEX ASSAULTS ON THE RISE

BOSTON (AP) — Reports of sex assaults at colleges across New England are on the rise. The Boston Globe reports 784 “forcible sex offenses” were reported during 2015 at 60 colleges in the region. The Globe said the increase could be the result of increased monitoring of what has historically been an underreported crime. The 2015 total was a record high for the colleges, up from 734 in 2014 and more than twice the 331 reported in 2011. The true number is believed to be even higher, given that many assaults still go unreported. Of the 60 schools the Globe reviewed, the highest total was at Harvard University, which reported 54 assaults in 2015. The next highest totals were 49 at the University of Connecticut and 45 at the University of New Hampshire.

HOMELESS PROGRAM FUNDING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Programs that help the homeless in Rhode Island have been awarded $5.9 million in federal grants. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Continuum of Care grants to support more than 40 homeless assistance projects. The Rhode Island Democrat says the federal funds are vital to keeping a commitment to prevent and end homelessness throughout the state.