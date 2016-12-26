MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

WOMAN KILLED IN WATERFORD CRASH

Waterford police are investigating a crash that killed a 24-year-old woman on Monday afternoon. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Route 1 in Waterford, near Reynolds Lane. Police said four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. A passenger in an involved vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Stephanie Turowski, later died. A driver is listed as being in critical condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Anyone with information on the crash should contact Waterford police.

The University of Connecticut announced on Monday that Bob Diaco will no longer be the head coach of the Huskies football team. Diaco was relieved of his coaching duties after a 3-9 season. His duties end on Jan. 2, according to a release from the university. UConn is buying Diaco out, paying him $3.4 million to leave Jan. 2. Had they fired him in 2016, they would have had to pay him $5 million. UConn is now actively searching for a replacement, hoping to increase those numbers of fans in the stands. Football attendance records have been steadily continuing to decline. After three seasons, Diaco’s record was 11-26.

CONNECTICUT US ATTORNEY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut U.S. attorney is facing an uncertain job future as the presidency changes hands from one political party to another. Deirdre Daly has been the top federal prosecutor in the state since 2014, after being nominated by Democratic President Barack Obama. U.S. attorneys are political appointees who often are called upon to resign when a new president of a different party than the last president takes office. It’s not clear if Republican President-elect Donald Trump will replace Daly.

TRIBAL POWER STRUGGLE

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The occupation of a tribal government building by a faction of the Rhode Island Narragansett tribe that’s demanding a leadership change is now in its seventh day. One occupier, Bella Noka, says elected tribal council members met with authorities Sunday to discuss vacating while the dispute is resolved through mediation. She says they didn’t reach an agreement and about 20 people remain inside Monday. The occupiers include council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and want him to step down. Thomas and his supporters don’t recognize the results of a July election or the impeachment. A federal judge and Rhode Island’s governor have both said they have no jurisdiction over the sovereign tribe. Noka says a generator is supplying power to the building after someone cut power Friday.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is planning free hikes again on New Year’s Day. Five hikes will be offered on Jan. 1 as part of the First Day Hike Program, a joint effort by all 50 state park systems and a private organization called America’s State Parks. The concept began more than 25 years ago at a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. Hikes are planned in Connecticut at Kellogg Environmental Center in Derby, Hammonassett Beach State Park in Madison, Mansfield Hollow State Park in Mansfield and Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden. State park staff and volunteers will lead the hikes, which range in distance and starting times. There are shorter options for families with young children.

More details can be found on the DEEP’s website here.