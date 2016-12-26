MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

LEDYARD CRASH SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

Ledyard, Ct. – The Ledyard Police Department are investigating a three vehicle crash on Rt 214 (Iron Street) in the area of Sawmill Park around 3:45 Sunday afternoon. Responders found a female victim entrapped in one of the vehicles, was extricated and transported to William Backus Hospital with leg injuries. All other occupants declined medical treatment. A 2003 Toyota Camry, traveling westbound on Rt 214 crossed over into the eastbound travel lane, striking another vehicle, continued another 200 feet and struck a third vehicle in the eastbound lane before coming to a final rest. Cause of that accident remains under investigation.

CONNECTICUT CENSUS DROPS

HARTFORD – The New London Day reports estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Connecticut losing population for the third year in a row. The Hartford Courant reports the state, with about 3.6 million residents, lost 0.2 percent of its population from July 2015 to July 2016. Nearly 30,000 more people left Connecticut during that period than moved in. According to the Census Bureau estimates, the state was among eight that lost population in 2016. Neighboring Massachusetts saw a population gain of 0.4 percent, while New York showed a slight loss.

AUTHORITIES: 6 YEAR OLD EJECTED FROM CAR, SERIOUSLY HURT

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say a 6-year-old was seriously injured after he was ejected from a pickup truck he was riding in on Interstate 91 in North Haven.

Fire Chief Paul Januszewski says the boy’s mother lost control of her truck and it rolled over multiple times on Sunday morning. Police say the Meriden woman and her two children, ages 13 and 11, were all wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries. The boy wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe a patch of black ice may have caused the vehicle to flip over. The crash remains under investigation.

MANCHESTER HOUSE BLAZE LEAVES MAN CRITICALLY INJURED

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – Fire officials say one man was hospitalized with severe burns and three people were displaced after a Christmas Eve fire at a Manchester duplex.

Fire Chief Don Moore says the blaze was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived and found the victim outside the home. Police say the man was taken to Hartford Hospital and then airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital in critical condition. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.

PASSENGER DIES WHEN THROWN FROM CAR IN CONNECTICUT HIGHWAY

Meriden, Ct. (AP) – State police say a passenger riding in the back seat of a car was thrown from the vehicle and killed when it slammed into a guardrail and bridge abutment on a Connecticut highway. The crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 691 in Meriden.at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said 36-year-old Louis Gonzales of Waterbury died after being ejected from the car.

The driver, a front seat passenger and a 6-month-old baby who was strapped into a car seat were taken to Hartford Hospital, where they were treated for possible injuries and later released. The accident, which remains under investigation, closed a section of the highway for several hours on Christmas Day.

INMATE FORCED TO TAKE DRUGS WILL REPRESENT HIMSELF AT TRIAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A trial set for the first week in January will decide if Connecticut should compensate a prison inmate who was injected with psychotropic drugs against his will. Court records say Kacey Lewis was taken from his cell, shackled and subdued with pepper spray for some of the 42 injections he received from the medical staff at Northern Correctional Institution in Somers. A U.S. District Judge found the prison staff violated Lewis’ rights to due process. The trial also will determine whether medical staff violated Lewis’ rights against cruel and unusual punishment by being deliberately indifferent to his medical needs. Lewis is acting as his own attorney and says he is not mentally ill. He has been imprisoned since 2009 on a 15-year sentence for the assault and kidnapping of his girlfriend.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Connecticut losing population for the third year in a row. The Hartford Courant reports the state, with about 3.6 million residents, lost 0.2 percent of its population from July 2015 to July 2016. Nearly 30,000 more people left Connecticut during that period than moved in. According to the Census Bureau estimates, the state was among eight that lost population in 2016.

Neighboring Massachusetts saw a population gain of 0.4 percent, while New York showed a slight loss.

POLICE PURSUING LEADS IN BRIDGEPORT SHOOTING

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Police in Bridgeport are investigating the weekend shooting death of a 27-year-old man. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was gunned down early Saturday morning on North Street. Police said they were pursuing leads in the case but no arrests were reported. The Connecticut Post reports there have been 10 homicides in Bridgeport this year, compared to 19 homicides in 2015.

It was a second year in a row that a fatal shooting occurred in the city on the day before Christmas. A 14-year-old boy, Luis Colon, was killed and another teen wounded in a Christmas Eve shooting a year ago.

