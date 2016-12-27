TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

WATERFORD WOMAN KILLED

Police say a 24-year-old woman was killed and at least three other people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. Route 1 in Waterford. Officers found multiple people trapped in their vehicles on Monday afternoon. The occupants were hospitalized. Police say a passenger in one of the cars, Stephanie Turowski of Waterford, died of her injuries.

MANCHESTER BRAWL

Police have charged two adults and five juveniles in connection with a series of fights at a Connecticut mall that took officers from several departments to control. The fights that erupted Monday evening at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester were among several brawls involving mostly youths reported at malls around the country. One of those charged in Manchester is a 15-year-old girl.

LOONEY THRILLED TO GET KIDNEY

Connecticut’s Senate president says he faced an uncertain wait for a new kidney until one day a longtime friend and local judge surprised him with good news. Martin Looney says New Haven Superior Court Judge Brian Fischer’s offer to donate one of his kidneys left him speechless. Fischer told Looney in early December that he had been cleared to be a donor. The two men underwent successful transplant surgery at Yale New Haven Hospital on Dec. 20.

TRIBAL STRUGGLE OVER

The weeklong occupation of a tribal government building by a faction of the Rhode Island Narragansett tribe has ended. The occupiers left the building and handed over its keys to U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. The breakthrough came after days of mediation that included telephone calls and face-to-face meetings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The occupying group was led by tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and wanted him to step down. Councilwoman Chastity Machado, who spent six nights inside the building, says it’s now time to settle issues as a family. Thomas and his supporters don’t recognize the results of an election or the impeachment.