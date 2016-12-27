TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

Shoppers Hit Stores Post X-Mas

In what’s become a well-known tradition, shoppers in Eastern Connecticut hit the streets the day after Christmas looking for a score. Many stores, including Target, Walmart, and Foxwood’s Tanger Outlets, all saw an uptick in sales. The day also included an increase in number of returns, causing long-lines and waits.

Water Problem May be Addressed A fix for Montville High School’s water dilemma will be among the requests for capital projects on Mayor Ronald McDaniel’s desk in 2017. Since the fall of 2012, the school has relied on bottled water for drinking and cooking. Contractors conducting a routine analysis of the schools well water found high levels of manganese. In 2014, a proposal to build a $6.8 million pipeline along Route 163 to bring an alternative water source to the school fizzled after residents and town officials deemed it too expensive.

Dog Park Stalled Despite having funding in place, The Montville Dog Park Committee finds itself in limbo. The committee, a town sanctioned group of residents who are charged with bringing the project to life, has not meant in months. The committee, has been working on the proposed dog park since its approval by the town in 2014.