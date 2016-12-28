WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

STERLING TEEN STILL MISSING

Law enforcement officials as well as volunteers are continuing their search for a missing Connecticut dirt biker. State police search and rescue dog teams are among those combing the wooded areas of Sterling Wednesday in search of 18-year-old Todd Allen. Allen was last seen Monday afternoon on his dirt bike. State police say Allen was known to explore the trails around Sterling and into Coventry, Rhode Island. State police say Allen said in a text message on Monday afternoon that he crashed his bike, injuring his leg. They can’t ascertain his location because the phone is off or the battery is dead.

EDSALL RE-HIRED BY UCONN

UConn football has hired Randy Edsall as coach, hoping to turn around the Huskies by bringing back the winningest coach in school history. Athletic director David Benedict announced Edsall’s hiring on Wednesday, two days after firing Bob Diaco. Diaco went 11-26 in three seasons. Edsall coached at UConn from 1999 to 2010, going 74-70 and winning the Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. He left to become the coach at Maryland from 2011-2015 after he took UConn to the Fiesta Bowl in his final season with the Huskies.

GO-KART TRACK OPENS THIS WEEKEND

A new go-kart racing facility in southeastern Connecticut is expected to open on Sunday. The NasKart Indoor Kart Racing & Trampoline Park is located in the industrial park off Route 85 in Oakdale. The seven-million dollar attraction also includes a bar and food service areas. Officials say the multi-level racetrack is considered the largest of its kind in the country.

MURPHY WANTS TO KEEP OBAMACARE

Connecticut U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is raising concerns about a Republican proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He says the entire health care marketplace will be thrown into chaos if the plan moves forward. Murphy says abolishing the Affordable Care Act will leave 250-thousand Connecticut residents without health insurance. He says Republicans should focus on fixing Obamacare, not repealing it.