WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

State Police Seek Missing Sterling Man

(Sterling, CT) — State Police are trying to locate a missing teenager from Sterling. Eighteen-year-old Todd Allen left his family home on Monday riding a dirt bike. His direction of travel is unknown, and he has not been seen or heard from since. Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police Troop D in Danielson.

Tree Coming Down

Stonington Tree Warden Dan Oliverio has announced that a massive elm tree is scheduled to be removed in the coming days. The tree, located in a triangular traffic island at Broadway and Willow Street is said to be dead with large branches looming over power lines, posing a hazard. Residents who live near the tree have been notified of its planned removal and a notice has been placed directly on the tree.

No More Cash Starting Sunday, the first day of the New Year, Killingly’s Brickhouse Road transfer station off Route 6 will no longer accept cash, part of a move to make paying for bulky waste deposits and other transactions more secure for patrons and employees. Residents will be able to make their payments via a business or personal check, as well as credit or debit card.

Meeting Sought on R&H Building A historian with the State Historical Preservation Office has requested a meeting with Norwich officials for early in the New Year. In a letter, Todd Levine expressed interest in meeting with the city’s Director of Community Development and other interested parties regarding the proposal to rehabilitate the Reid & Hughes building into housing and retail space. The demolition has currently been placed on hold pending review. In October, the Norwich City Council voted 5-2 to authorize up to $800,000 in bonding to demolish the structure.

Studio Fire Erupts A raging fire destroys a local arts studio. The Dragon’s Egg Studio on Shewville Road in Ledyard went up in flames on Tuesday night. Firefighters from several area departments were called in to fight the blaze. No word yet on what caused the fire. Nobody was injured.

Addiction Recs Released

A local panel has outlined a set of recommendations for dealing with the ongoing heroin crisis. The Regional Heroin Response Committee was created in February by the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments. Among other things, the group is suggesting new drug intervention programs, better regulation of sober houses, and expanding substance abuse education. Panel members met with police officials and health and human services providers before issuing the report, which also recommends better insurance coverage for addiction treatment and the expansion of prescription drop-off programs.

Fuel Cell Proposed

A state agency is considering whether a plan to install a fuel cell at the Spa at Norwich Inn warrants the issuance of a certificate confirming environmental compatibility and public need. Doosan Fuel Cell America, a South Windsor firm that designs and manufactures fuel cells, has petitioned the Connecticut Siting Council, proposing a 460-kilowatt unit. The company claims installation and operation won’t have an adverse environmental effect.