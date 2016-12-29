THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

CHURCH VANDALISM

A disturbing discovery at the St. Catherine of Siena Church in Preston. State police say a cross was stolen and nearly ten-thousand dollars in damage was inflicted on the church sometime after Christmas Day. Despite the vandalism, the church’s regularly scheduled masses will take place this weekend. Anyone will information is asked to contact state police.

BABY INJURED

A Stonington couple has been charged with injuring their 5-week old daughter. Police say 24-year-old Katrena Aiello and 21-year-old Cody Brown were charged last week and their arrest warrants were released on Wednesday. Police say they started investigating after the baby was brought to the hospital earlier this month with broken bones, bruises on several areas of her body and liver inflammation. She has since been released from the hospital and is living with relatives.

SOLITARY CONFINEMENT

Civil libertarians are working with the state’s Department of Correction commissioner to put into state law changes he has made to greatly reduce the number of inmates in administrative segregation, commonly known as solitary confinement. They’re hoping to ensure that such policies remain in place for future administrations, a move that concerns some correctional officers. Legislation being crafted for the General Assembly to consider would cap the number of days inmates can be placed in administrative segregation. It would also restrict such housing for inmates with mental illness and developmental disabilities, among other changes.

PRISON POPULATION

The state’s prison population continues to drop. In fact, it’s at its lowest level in nearly 23 years. Governor Malloy’s criminal justice policy adviser Michael Lawlor says the prison population has dropped by 500 inmates over the past two months. He says there’s a chance it could decline by an additional one hundred inmates before the end of the year.