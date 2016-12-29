THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

City Hall Deadline Extended
Contractors interested in bidding for the multi-million dollar historic renovations of New London City Hall will have more time to do so. The city has extended the bid deadline from December 22 to January 19 at the request of contractors, who are contemplating the scope of what is expected to be a year long project.
Broken Bones and Bruises
Police in Stonington have charged a Pawcatuck couple in connection with the assault of their 5-week-old infant. Twenty-four-year- old Katrena Aiello and 21-year-old Cody Brown were both charged Friday, after allegedly leaving the baby girl with a broken arm and leg, numerous bruises over her entire body and an inflamed liver. The baby was treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence and has since been staying with family members. Aiello and Brown are scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on January 10.
Kids Left In Car
Search Resumes Today
STERLING, Conn. (AP) – Environmental authorities plan to continue looking for a missing Connecticut dirt biker but the state police suspended its search.
Police search and rescue dog teams were among those combing the wooded areas of Sterling Wednesday in search of 18-year-old Todd Allen.
State police won’t return Thursday unless new information develops, but Connecticut’s environmental department will.
Allen was last seen Monday afternoon on his dirt bike. He often explored trails around Sterling and into Coventry, Rhode Island.
Police say Allen said in a text message Monday afternoon that he crashed his bike, injuring his leg. They can’t ascertain his location because the phone is off or the battery is dead.
Allen is a white male, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing jeans and a camouflage sweatshirt.
One Dead in Accident
STERLING, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say a crash in the town of Sterling has left one person dead.
Authorities say the car crashed into a tree while driving on state Route 14A near the Rhode Island border just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the car had Rhode Island license plates. The driver hasn’t been identified.
The road was closed for several hours while authorities investigated.