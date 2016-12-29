THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

Contractors interested in bidding for the multi-million dollar historic renovations of New London City Hall will have more time to do so. The city has extended the bid deadline from December 22 to January 19 at the request of contractors, who are contemplating the scope of what is expected to be a year long project.

Kids Left In Car

A woman is facing charges after Plainfield police say she left her two children alone in a vehicle at Big Y Supermarket. Thirty-five-year-old Christina Duverger of Plainfield is facing two counts of leaving a child unsupervised in a motor vehicle. Duverger was released and is scheduled to appear January 9 in Danielson Superior Court.

Search Resumes Today

STERLING, Conn. (AP) – Environmental authorities plan to continue looking for a missing Connecticut dirt biker but the state police suspended its search.

Police search and rescue dog teams were among those combing the wooded areas of Sterling Wednesday in search of 18-year-old Todd Allen.

State police won’t return Thursday unless new information develops, but Connecticut’s environmental department will.

Allen was last seen Monday afternoon on his dirt bike. He often explored trails around Sterling and into Coventry, Rhode Island.

Police say Allen said in a text message Monday afternoon that he crashed his bike, injuring his leg. They can’t ascertain his location because the phone is off or the battery is dead.

Allen is a white male, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing jeans and a camouflage sweatshirt.