FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

STILL NO SIGN OF MISSING TEEN

Connecticut authorities continue searching for a dirt biker who disappeared Monday after texting his girlfriend that he had fallen off his motorcycle and hurt his leg. Police with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection returned to wooded areas in Sterling on Friday to search for 18-year-old Todd Allen. Volunteers and state police search and rescue dogs were also expected at the scene. Police say Allen was last seen Monday afternoon on his dirt bike, which he often rode on trails in Sterling and neighboring Coventry, Rhode Island.

HOLIDAY PATROLS

State police will have roving patrols and DUI spot checks to help catch drunk drivers this weekend. But state police spokesman Trooper Kelly Grant says her colleagues can’t be everywhere, so they’re asking you to call 911 immediately if you see someone driving erratically. If you plan on drinking over the New Year’s holiday, Grant is urging you to have a designated driver on hand. State police made 47 drunk driving arrests over the Christmas holiday weekend.

STATE AID CUTS

Connecticut education and municipal leaders are voicing concerns about $50 million worth of mid-year cuts to state aid for local schools and governments. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities said the cuts announced by Governor Dannel Malloy’s budget office are “untenable,” adding that cities and towns have already included the state aid commitments in their budgetary spending plans for the current fiscal year. A $20 million cut to the state’s largest public education grant was included in Malloy’s changes to the 2017 budget. CCM says the remaining $30 million cut in funding for local infrastructure “goes far beyond cuts called for in the state budget.”

NEW LAWS

A host of new laws are set to take effect in Connecticut on Jan. 1. They include an increase in the state’s minimum wage, from $9.60 to $10.10 an hour. Other new laws will require state registration by residential restoration services and forbid employers in most cases from asking prospective workers about their criminal records.