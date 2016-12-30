FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

Alderman Seeks Change

Norwich Alderman Gerald Martin hopes to revisit a recent city council vote that failed to approve a $2.9 million water meter upgrade project by Norwich Public Utilities. Martin has introduced two resolutions that would allow the council to amend its rules of procedure in order to reconsider its December 19 vote. The work would replace about 4,000 NPU water meters throughout the city.

Nature’s Art Adding Golf

Montville’s Nature’s Art Village is adding to its offerings with the construction of a miniature golf course. Developers and town officials say the course will further cement Montville as an Eastern Connecticut destination when it opens in 2017.

Revenues Up at Casinos Both of the region’s tribally owned casinos posted revenue gains in the fiscal year that ended September 30. In the annual report filed this week, Mohegan Sun had net revenues of $1.02 billion, a 2.8 percent increase. Foxwoods Resort Casino’s net revenues were $858.2 million, a 1.5 percent increase.

Library Work Progresses Work on an $859,000 construction project to enlarge the local history room inside Groton Public Library should be completed in February, according to its director. Plans for the upgrade include a new computer lab and maintenance. Two years ago, the state awarded the library a $414,000 construction grant towards the project.

Doc Loses Permits One of the region’s few pain management doctors has surrendered his federal and state permits to prescribe narcotics and is the subject of an investigation led by the state Department of Consumer Protection. Lora Anderson, spokeswoman for the department says that Dr. John Paggioli, who practices at the Eastern Connecticut Pain Treatment Center in Norwich, surrendered his controlled substance permits to the department on December 15. She declined to comment further.

Vigil Held For Teen Another search has turned up nothing in the hunt for a missing Sterling teenager. Worried parties got together last night at a vigil for 18-year-old Todd Allen. He hasn’t been seen since Monday afternoon when he took off for a dirt bike ride. About 100 people attended the vigil last night at Sterling Town Hall. The family says they are bewildered that an exhaustive search this week hasn’t even found Allen’s dirt bike. More searching is expected today.

Crash Vic Id’d

STERLING, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say a Rhode Island man died when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in Sterling. Police say 50-year-old Donald Gould, of Foster, Rhode Island, was driving west on Route 14A at about 1 p.m. Wednesday when his pickup went off the right side of the roadway and struck the tree. Police say he was not using a seat belt. terling and Foster are adjacent communities. The crash remains under investigation.