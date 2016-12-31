SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

SEARCH FOR MISSING DIRT BIKER SUSPENDED OVER THE WEEKEND

STERLING, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut state police have temporarily suspended the search for a dirt biker who disappeared Monday after texting his girlfriend that he had fallen off his motorcycle and hurt his leg. A dispatcher at the Danielson state police barracks tells The Bulletin of Norwich the search for 18-year-old Todd Allen of Sterling stopped around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. It’s scheduled to resume Monday. Police say Allen was last seen Dec. 26 on his dirt bike, which he often rode on trails in Sterling and neighboring Coventry, Rhode Island. Police expanded their search Friday into nearby Killingly, using a state police helicopter and search and rescue dogs. Authorities say they tried to call Allen’s cellphone and determine its location, but it appears to be either off or its battery is dead.

CREWS BATTLING LARGE FIRE IN NORWICH

Firefighters from multiple departments are battling a large fire in Norwich. The fire broke out early Saturday morning in the mixed use building on the corner of West Main Street and Banas Court. Officials have not said if anyone was in the building at the time of the fire. There is no word on any injuries at this time.

TWO DEAD FOLLOWING SHOOTING OUTSIDE OAKDALE THEATER

Wallingford police said two people have been killed in a shooting outside the Oakdale Theater. According to officials, two other people were shot but were not seriously injured. One was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and the other was taken to Hartford Hospital. A Meek Mill concert was being held at the venue Friday night and was just letting out as the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Police do believe those involved in the shooting were in attendance of the concert. The shots rang out in a parking lot adjacent to the theater, police said. Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division was called into assist the Wallingford police with processing the scene and the investigation remains active. Several witnesses were in the area at the time and are being interview with police. However, it is still unclear just how many shooters were involved. Police said rapper Meek Mill was not injured during the incident and is not believed to be connected to any of those involved in the incident.

NEW LONDON POLICE CHIEF SUBMITS RESIGNATION

New London-CT. (The New London Day) – Police Chief Margaret Ackley has announced that she will retire on Jan. 10th ending a 30-year career with the city that included a turbulent tenure as chief. Ackley, who has been out of work since Nov. 8 for medical reasons and is not expected to return, submitted a one sentence resignation letter dated Dec. 27. There were already indications in November from her attorney, that Ackley who joined the department in 1986 was nearing retirement.

NEW LONDON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED NEW YORK ROBBERY

CENTRAL NYACK, NY — A New London woman has been arrested after she and an Orangeburg, New York woman approached a 16-year-old girl in a Central Nyack, New York Shell gas station parking lot, demanded her money, and punched, pushed and kicked her. Officers searched the area for suspects and located 17 year old Destiny Bossa of New London and 18 year old Priscilla Ortiz. Both were charged with felony-Robbery in the 2nd degree, arraigned, held on bail and transported to Rockland County Jail. Court appearances were set for Jan. 4th.

ACLU, COMMISSIONER SEEK TO PUT PRISON REFORMS INTO LAW

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s ACLU chapter and Dept. of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple are seeking law changes to greatly reduce the number of inmates in solitary confinement and want to ensure those policies remain in place for future administrations. Legislation being considered would cap the number of days inmates can be placed in solitary confinement and restrict such housing for inmates with mental illness and developmental disabilities. among other changes. Some correction officers and their Union leaders say they’re worried about removing what they consider an important tool for handling problematic inmates. Lawmakers return to work Jan. 4th.

MURDER VICTIM’S BROTHER SHOCKED BY SKAKEL RULING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The brother of Martha Moxley says he’s “a little shocked” that a Connecticut court has reinstated Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder conviction in the 1975 killing of his sister. But John Moxley called the 4-3 ruling Friday by the state Supreme Court the right decision. The majority of justices rejected a lower court ruling that Skakel’s trial lawyer didn’t adequately represent him. It’s not clear whether Skakel will be returned to prison or allowed to remain free if he appeals. Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Moxley in Greenwich when they were both 15 years old and neighbors. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. But he was freed in 2013 after a judge ruled his trial lawyer made a series of mistakes.

LOCAL LEADERS DECRY $50 MILLION IN MID-YEAR STATE AID CUTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut education and municipal leaders are voicing concerns about $50 million worth of mid-year cuts to state aid for local schools and governments. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities said Friday the cuts announced by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s budget office are “untenable” given that local budgets are already set. A $20 million cut mostly affecting Connecticut’s largest education grant was included in Malloy’s changes to the 2017 budget. However, it was unclear at the time how much each city and town would lose. CCM says the remaining $30 million cut in funding for local infrastructure “goes far beyond cuts called for in the state budget.” Malloy’s budget office says the change is a temporary freeze on new infrastructure project authorizations, affecting only reimbursements beyond the $825 million lawmakers authorized.

MINIMUM WAGE HIKE, EXPANDED CONTRACTOR RULES, AMONG NEW LAWS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A variety of new laws are set to take effect in Connecticut with the new year, including a higher minimum wage. Beginning Jan. 1, the minimum hourly wage will climb from $9.60 to $10.10. It marks the final step in a series of three increases that Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy originally signed into law in 2014. A legislative advisory committee recently recommended gradually increasing the wage to $15 an hour by 2022. Another new law will require residential restoration contractors, such as mold remediation services, to register with the Department of Consumer Protection as home improvement contractors. Also, Connecticut’s State Building Code will now refer to a modernized disability symbol and employers will be barred in most cases from asking prospective employees about their criminal histories on initial applications.

VANDALS CAUSE UP TO $10,000 IN DAMAGE TO PRESTON CHURCH

(Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com)

PRESTON, Conn. (AP) – Police are investigating after vandals broke into a Preston church and caused as much as $10,000 in damage. The Rev. Ted Tumicki, pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic church, tells The Day of New London that the vandalism occurred sometime between Christmas Day and Wednesday morning, when the damage was discovered. He says the vandals shattered glass in the side entrance door, damaged the door to the sacristy, broke the Easter candle and two pedestals, and smashed the statue of St. Catherine. A cross that sat on the tabernacle was also stolen.

Tumicki says the vandalism will not affect the church’s regularly scheduled services.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call state police.