SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

STERLING SEARCH TO RESUME MONDAY

STERLING, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities are temporarily suspending their search for a dirt biker who disappeared Monday after texting his girlfriend that he had fallen off his motorcycle and hurt his leg. State police expanded their search for 18-year-old Todd Allen of Sterling to a wooded area of Killingly on Friday. The search is expected to resume Monday.

SEVEN BUSINESSES A TOTAL LOSS

NORWICH – A complex housing seven businesses was destroyed by a fire overnight Saturday near the intersection of West Main Street and Banas Court in Norwich. The Bulletin reports fire broke out in the 598 W. Main St. office building around 3:30 a.m., East Great Plain Fire Chief Keith Milton said. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but the structure will have to be torn down. The fire took several hours for responding crews to knock down. Offices for Access to Health Chiropractic Center, State Farm insurance, Salon Studios, a taxpayers’ assistance firm, Hi Dental Care, a Sur-Bright Commercial Cleaning outlet and an Ideal Weight Loss center were completely destroyed by the fire. Other adjacent businesses sustained heavy smoke and water damage, Milton said.

THEATER SHOOTING VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say two are dead and two injured after a shooting outside a Connecticut theater late Friday night following a concert. Wallingford Police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Oakdale Theatre after rapper Meek Mill performed. Officers found two dead. Spokeswoman Lt. Cheryl Bradley identified them as 31-year-old Travis Ward and 20-year-old Jaquan Graves, both of New Haven. She says the incident doesn’t appear to be directly related to the rapper.

A CALL FOR CYBERSECURITY

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Several U.S. states are asking cybersecurity experts to re-examine state and utility networks after a malware code U.S. officials say is linked to Russian hackers was found on a Vermont utility’s laptop. Officials in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and elsewhere say they’re monitoring networks for anything suspicious. The Burlington Electric Department said Friday it had found the malware code, but there’s no indication the power grid was penetrated and Russia denies hacking U.S. systems.