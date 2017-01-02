MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

Several businesses in Norwich are starting the new year looking for new locations. A fire tore through their West Main Street building over the weekend, leaving a big hole in one of the busiest sections of the city. Now, the business owners are working together to get back on their feet. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, but said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The fire has left an eyesore on West Main Street, and left those seven businesses stranded to start the new year. That’s why the city is actively getting involved in the cleanup, and the relocation. The city is going over several options for relocation, while others, like a salon, have hooked up with their competitors, showing that when tragedy strikes, the community sticks together. There were no injuries in the fire, and the building will be torn down as soon as possible. The owner has expressed a desire to rebuild.

NORWICH ROBBERY SUSPECT SEARCH

NORWICH – The Bulletin reports Norwich police are searching for a man they said tried to rob a Central Avenue store on Sunday. At 5:26 p.m., police responded to the Jazmine Mart, at 207 Central Ave., for a report of an armed robbery. Police said the unidentified man entered the store, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from a clerk. The suspect, who did not get any money, fled the store on foot. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Norwich police at (860) 886-5561.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for an aggressive response to Russia’s alleged hacking of Democrats during the presidential election. The Connecticut Democrat pointed to recently discovered malware at a Vermont utility as further evidence the nation needs to toughen its cybersecurity. The Burlington Electric Department confirmed Friday it had found malware U.S. officials say is linked to Russian hackers. Blumenthal is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which will hold a hearing this week on foreign cyber threats. He will discuss the issue at a Tuesday press conference at the American Legion Post 96 in Hartford. The senator is also urging fellow Democrats and other supporters of President Barack Obama’s health care law to prepare to defend it from Republican efforts to repeal the 2010 initiative.

CT BUDGET WOES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut legislators will return to the state Capitol for yet another session that’s expected to be overshadowed by the state’s continued budget challenges. The General Assembly opens its new session on Wednesday. Lawmakers will have to reach a deal on a new two-year budget, with the next fiscal year projected to be $1.3 billion in the red.

RI COMPETING PRIORITIES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The two top leaders of Rhode Island’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly are beginning the year with competing priorities that could balance out by the time the six-month session ends. Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello plans to fulfill a campaign promise of phasing out municipal car taxes over the next five years. Democratic Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed wants to pass reforms to the criminal justice and mental health care systems.

ESCAPE INVESTIGATION

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Two corrections officers have been placed on paid leave as authorities investigate an inmate’s escape from a Rhode Island detention center. The prison warden says former Army reservist James Morales escaped Saturday night by climbing a basketball hoop to reach a rooftop. The 35-year-old Morales is charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center and faces child rape charges. Police say they believe he fled to Massachusetts.

ACCIDENTAL COVENTRY SHOOTING

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a woman in Rhode Island had taken out a gun to investigate a noise when she accidentally shot herself. Coventry police say the woman slipped Friday night and the gun she was carrying discharged, striking her. She had been looking into a noise she heard from behind her home. Her condition wasn’t clear.