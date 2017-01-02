MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW YEARS DAY CRASH KILLS MOOSUP WOMAN

Plainfield, Ct. – A Moosup woman was killed after the car she was in went into a brook off Moosup Pond Road in the area of Juniper Lane just before 11:30 Sunday morning. Police said the car was almost completely submerged in the water with the two occupants trapped inside. Emergency responders had to tip the vehicle on its side to gain access to a passenger door to free the couple. Police said 48-year-old Lisa Caruso, was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her husband, Michael Caruso, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department.

LONG TIME STATE REPRESENTATIVE DEAD AT 85

Former longtime state Rep. Janet Polinsky has died. Polinsky passed away Sept. 26th at her home in Redmond, Wash. A Democrat, Polinsky got her start in politics by serving as a member of Waterford’s Representative Town Meeting and on the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission. The New London Day reports Polinsky spent 16 years in the House of Representatives, serving as deputy speaker and chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee and also served as commissioner of the state Department of Administrative Services and of the Public Utilities Control Authority before retiring from public service. Janet Polinsky was 85.

POLICE FIND STOLEN CAR, SEEK ARMY RESERVIST WHO ESCAPED

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) – Massachusetts state police say they’ve recovered a stolen car believed to have been used by a former Army reservist who was charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center and escaped from a Rhode Island detention center. They say James Morales remains at large. U.S. marshals say the Cambridge, Massachusetts, native scaled a building and climbed over razor wire and was reported missing Saturday night. They believe he’s wounded and bleeding from the razor wire.

Police say they believe Morales fled to Attleboro, Massachusetts, and stole the car. They found the car Sunday afternoon. The FBI says Morales stole assault rifles and handguns from an armory in Worcester (WUS’-tur), Massachusetts, in 2015. Morales also faces child rape charges. Morales is black, bald, 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. He’s 35 and has brown eyes and an eagle neck tattoo.

NORWICH MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER STABBING

(NORWICH,Conn) – A Norwich man is in critical condition and a woman is under arrest following a New Year’s Eve stabbing. Police were called to an apartment at 156 Broadway Street shortly after 10:30 Saturday night and found 33 year old Alreno Sebastian with a severe stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Backus Hospital and then transferred to Hartford Hospital. Norwich Detectives began investigating and identified and located 35 year old Caroline Fragoza of 25 Broadway Street, who was known to Sebastian, and took her into custody. She’s been charged with assault in the first degree and is being held in lieu of $250,000 cash/surety bond pending her Norwich Superior Court appearance tomorrow.



NEW YEARS EVE FIRE DESTROYS NORWICH BUILDING

(The New London Day) A Norwich building that houses several businesses is being torn down after it was ravaged by fire in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Firefighters arriving at the corner of West Main Street and Banas Court found heavy fire coming from the building. Mutual aid was called in and the fire was under control around 6 a.m. There were no injuries reported but Icy conditions made it tricky for firefighters to get around. Cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire Marshall’s office.

CT BIG LI$T WITH OVER $800 MILLION DOLLARS

(The New London Day) The CT Big Li$t has more than $807 million dollars sitting in the Connecticut Treasury waiting to be claimed by rightful owners. Things like savings accounts, utility deposits or unknown inheritances are held by the Connecticut Treasury until the right person comes along with a proper claim. State Treasurer Denise Nappier says since 2014 the treasury has paid out more than $119 million to nearly 34,000 claimants with the majority of claims falling in the $50.01 to $500 range, but there are 10 owners who can claim more than $500,000. People can search online, then can submit a claim to the Office of the State Treasurer with the proper documentation.

DRONES BEING USED BY FIREFIGHTERS

(The New London Day) North Stonington — the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department is looking into ways “vision” drones can be used to locate people and fires more quickly, and even transport lifesaving equipment to people in danger. Calling the technology “firefighter safety” the drone carries a high-definition camera, that can live-stream video that can be monitored on an iPad. The New London Day reports Fire officials say this technology is only the tip of the iceberg and envision a time in which a drone could enter a burning building, survey the floor plan and send a detailed map of the fire back to the chief.



Sent from my iPhone