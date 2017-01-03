TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE









ALLEGED BURGLAR ARRESTED

A Groton resident, 35-year-old Thomas Coady was charged Saturday in connection with a string of November burglaries in Ledyard. Coady was served with two arrest warrants by Ledyard Police and charged with third-degree burglary. Coady was released on a $30,000 bond and is due back in New London Superior Court on Jan. 13.

MAN USES NAIL GUN IN ROBBERY

FOSTER, R.I. (AP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say tried to rob a gas station in Foster using what appeared to be a nail gun. Police say the man walked into a Star Petro gas station on Monday afternoon but failed to intimidate the clerk. They say he left in a dark SUV with a Connecticut license plate. Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect, described as a man in his 60s who walks with a waddle.

SEEKING BIDS

The Montville Board of Education is looking to privatize its bus services to save money. The school board has issued a request for proposals from the state’s student transportation contractors. Under the request, the winning bidder would take ownership of the town’s fleet. Officials say long-term expenses have to be taken into account before the move is made.

DUI ON THE RISE

In Stonington, 166 drivers were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in 2016. The figures announced by the town’s police department show a big jump from 113 arrests in 2015. With the uptick in arrests, Capt. Todd Olson says the fact the town experienced no serious DWI crashes last year is proof that enforcement works.

TEEN DIES

PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) – State police say a Thompson teen is dead after a pickup truck he was driving crashed on Interstate 395 in Putnam. Police say 16-year-old Ryan French was traveling south on the highway on Monday morning when he left the shoulder and crashed into a railroad bridge support beam. Police say French was the only person in the truck and was fatally injured. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. French was a student at Killingly High School. He was a member of the school’s track team and a junior with the school’s vocational agricultural program.