WICH TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

ANOTHER COMPLAINT

A fifth city official has now been named in an ethics complaint regarding fully-paid lavish trips to the Kentucky Derby. Norwich Public Utilities Division Manager Steve Sinko has been cited in a complaint released Tuesday by the city’s ethics commission. The complaint joins five others that will all be addressed in a probable cause hearing at a time and date to be determined. City Mayor Deb Hinchey, NPU General Manager John Bilda, and Board of Public Utilities Commissioners Dee Boisclair, and Robert Groner are also being investigated for their participation in the May trip hosted by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. In a letter written to the ethics panel last month, Attorney Paul McCary, who’s representing the NPU officials, claims Sinko didn’t break any ethics laws, as he’s a member of the CMEEC board of directors.

STATE OF CITY

Admitting that 2016-quote- hasn’t been a year without controversy, Norwich mayor Deb Hinchey Tuesday night generally gives a positive outlook during the annual State of the City address. The city’s top-elected official gave a short 2-sentence mention at the beginning of her 35-minute speech of the investigation regarding her decision to go on a trip last May paid for by a local electric energy cooperative. Hinchey praised city officials from nearly every municipal department for their efforts at providing quality services at less cost. She acknowledged the loss of two long-time businesses in the Greeneville area: Atlantic Packaging and A-P Savage Supply, but says other businesses and agencies in the area are growing. Hinchey says she is quote-proud to be Mayor of this wonderful place, and that her hope for the city continues.

STATE LAWMAKERS GO BACK TO WORK

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s troubled budget is expected to again be the top priority for state lawmakers as they return Wednesday for a new legislative session. The fiscal year beginning July 1 is projected to have a roughly $1.3 billion deficit in the state’s main spending account, which is typically about $18 billion. While Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy isn’t expected to unveil his new, two-year budget proposal until February, he’s already asked state agency heads to come up with ways to further reduce their budgets. Malloy and lawmakers are also expected to try and make Connecticut’s business climate more competitive. Legislators face a host of other issues. The list includes possible action on a proposed, third tribal casino and legislation allowing Connecticut to pool Electoral College votes with other states.

DRONE MAN ARRESTED AGAIN

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man who posted widely viewed online videos of flying drones shooting bullets and flames has been arrested a third time on child porn possession charges. Austin Haughwout was arrested Tuesday morning in his hometown of Clinton. Local police charged him with possessing child pornography in the third degree, but did not release details. Haughwout’s lawyer said the charge stems from a review of electronics Clinton police seized about a year ago. He declined further comment. Haughwout was arrested on similar charges in October and June. His lawyer previously accused Clinton police of targeting Haughwout because of the drone videos.

The 20-year-old Haughwout hasn’t been charged in connection with the drones, but the Federal Aviation Administration has been investigating. Haughwout was released Tuesday on a written promise to appear in court Jan. 10.

