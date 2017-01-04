WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









STATE OF STATE ADDRESS

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Connecticut needs to continue reducing the size of state government while also overhauling how it distributes billions of dollars in state aid to cities and towns. Addressing state lawmakers Wednesday on the opening day of the General Assembly, the Democrat says he will unveil a two-year budget plan next month that includes a “more equitable system for providing town aid.” He says it will be based on the local property tax burden, student need and current student enrollment. Malloy’s proposal comes nearly three months after a state judge declared the state’s education funding system unconstitutional, calling for major reforms. State officials have appealed that ruling. Lawmakers are returning for another session that will be dominated by how to address a projected state budget deficit.

HIGHER MININUM WAGE SOUGHT

One state employee union is urging Connecticut lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to increase the minimum wage to $15, arguing it will help bridge the state’s budget deficit. Jen Schneider, spokeswoman for SEIU 1199, noted Wednesday how a third of the state’s deficit, estimated at approximately $1.3 billion, stems from spending on low-wage workers accessing public assistance. In his address to lawmakers on the opening day of the session, Malloy said state employee labor concessions are needed to cover the deficit and his administration has been in discussions with union leaders.

Connecticut AFL-CIO President Lori Pelletier, who is not a part of the talks, says she’s only aware of conversations about restructuring pension payments. Pelletier is dismayed Malloy is already proposing givebacks without discussing “what else is out there.”

NL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DUI AFTER PARKING LOT INCIDENT

A New London woman has been charged with driving under the influence after police say she hit several parked cars at a high rate of speed Tuesday night in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot on South Frontage Road. Police say 23-year old Giana Velez lost control of her vehicle, and rolled over after hitting the cars, with her vehicle then catching fire. Velez is also charged with child endangerment, as a three year old was in the car with her at the time. No injuries reported. She was released after posting bond.

GROTON CITY MAYOR NOT SEEKING RE-ELECTION

The mayor of Groton City is stepping down. Marian Galbraith has decided she won’t be seeking a fourth term when city elections are held May 1st. The Democrat says she had always planned to serve six years back when she won her first 2-year term in 2011. Galbraith says the city has seen many improvements under her leadership, including more firefighter staffing, and the hiring of current police chief Thomas Davoren. Groton City Democrats are to caucus January 10th to decide on a slate of candidates, while City Republicans meet January 12th.

L & M CEO STEPPING DOWN

The longtime president and chief executive officer at Lawrence and Memorial Healthcare is calling it quits. Bruce Cummings has led the organization for the past eleven years. The 65-year-old says he wanted to wait until L&M’s affiliation with Yale New Haven Health was approved before announcing his retirement. Cummings says he’ll remain at the helm until his successor is hired.

TECH GRAD FINALLY GETS AWARD

The award came a little late, but Norwich Tech graduate Daria Stifel was honored at the school Wednesday for being the first woman to win the Skills USA competition for high school electrician students. The Lebanon resident originally was placed tenth in the final rankings last July at the national event in Louisville, Kentucky. A scoring error spotted by Stifel prompted the competition’s officials to review the rankings, and finally declare Stifel the winner. The 18-year old is now a freshman at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.