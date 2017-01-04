WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

KILLINGLY SD LOSES THREE

(Killingly, CT) — The Killingly School District is reeling from losses over the holiday weekend. Two students and an assistant principal died within four days of each other. On Friday, middle schooler Emma Adams, who attended Killingly Intermediate, lost her battle with brain cancer. On Monday, 68-year-old Assistant Principal Steve Tagan of the same school was found dead of natural causes. Also on Monday, 16-year-old Ryan French died after driving into a bridge abutment on I-395. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

COUNCIL REVERSES ITSELF

Last night, Norwich’s City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to bond $2.9 million to upgrade some 4,000 Norwich Public Utilities’ water meters to automated units. The bond will be paid through a controversial 22.7 percent rate increase approved last May. The decision reverses a December vote against the project.

CELL TOWER APPROVED

A cell tower planned for East Lyme has received state approval. The Connecticut Siting Council has ruled in favor of placing a 105-foot faux silo cell tower at 2 Arbor crossing in the Orchard development. The structure, proposed by American Towers and New Cingular Wireless, would replace a 150-foot cell tower. That lease will expire at the end of the year.

BIG PLANS FOR NL

In New London, the new owner of the Capital Theater has completed his purchase of three other Bank Street properties in anticipation of offering 10,000-square-foot of retail space. The project is expected to make use of the long vacant Marcus building and could be ready by next summer or fall, depending on whether owner, Eric Hamburg, elects to apply for historic tax credits. A retailer for the space has not yet been confirmed.

BAIL BONDSMAN ARRAIGNED

An East Lyme resident is facing federal charges after he allegedly failed to report almost $260,000 in taxable income from 2009 through 2012. Forty-one-year-old Regan Tippett, a bondsman, was charged last month with four counts of filing a false tax return on income derived from bail bond fees. Tippett, who faces up to three years in prison for each count, pleaded not guilty yesterday and was released on a $50,000 bond.

VOODOO MURDERER COMPETENT

Norwich resident, 40-year-old Patrick Antoine, who was charged with fatally stabbing his pregnant wife back in June of last year, has been deemed competent for trial. Antoine, who said he thought his wife was practicing voodoo and and was planning to kill him, returned to prison yesterday to await trial.

RAP LYRICS LEAD TO STABBING

Norwich resident 35-year-old Caroline Fragoza was arraigned yesterday in Norwich Superior Court on charges of first-degree assault. According to a police report, Fragoza stabbed and seriously hurt her sister’s boyfriend on New Year’s Eve because the lyrics of a rap song he was singing upset her. Charged with a felony, Fragoza faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.