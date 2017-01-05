THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

ETHICS HEARING SET

A probable cause hearing concerning six ethics complaints filed against five Norwich officials will be held Thursday night January 19th at 6 PM at city hall. The city’s ethics commission is investigating the complaints filed against city mayor Deb Hinchey, Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda, NPU Division Manager Steve Sinko, and Board of Public Utilities Commissioners Dee Boisclair, and Robert Groner, for their attendance at a lavish May trip to the Kentucky Derby paid for by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. The filers claim the city officials violated local ethics laws, while the officials claim they haven’t. The hearing is open to the public.

LOCAL MAN NAMED DEPUTY SECRETARY OF THE STATE

A native of Southeastern Connecticut has landed a job at the State Capitol. Stonington resident Scott Bates has been appointed deputy secretary of the state. Bates will replace James Spallone, who stepped aside to work for new Speaker of the House Joe Aresomowicz. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says she appointed Bates because he’s a passionate about expanding voter participation and protecting voter rights. Bates is currently chairman of the Board of Directors for the Connecticut Port Authority. His job as deputy secretary of state begins January 24th.

DEAD MARYLAND MAN USED TO ATTEND CGA

Authorities say a Maryland man whose death is under investigation by homicide detectives was a former U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was disciplined in 2014 after a sexual-assault investigation involving a female cadet. Following the disciplinary action against him, Alexander Stevens went home to Frostburg and enrolled at Frostburg State University. University spokeswoman Elizabeth Medcalf said Thursday that he attended last fall, majoring in engineering, but had not enrolled for the spring semester.

Police say the 24-year-old man was found dead on a logging road near the Savage River State Forest on Wednesday morning after he was reported missing by a woman who had walked out of the woods. Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley says the body showed signs of trauma. He says investigators have questioned the woman.

WESTERLY BOY’S MOM ASKS FOR KINDNESS

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – The mother of a Westerly boy whose dying wish was to become famous in China is asking for acts of kindness to mark what would have been his ninth birthday. Dorian Murray’s mother, Melissa, says on Facebook that a gesture “that brings someone else some positivity” is a great way to mark his birthday, which would have been Thursday. She requests that people post their good deed on the page. Dorian’s wish last January to be famous in China before he went to heaven took off on social media with #DStrong. People and celebrities around the world sent him well wishes. He died March 9 after battling a rare form of pediatric cancer. Melissa Murray says she plans to celebrate his life with family and friends.

MAN TRIES TO STEAL FIRE TRUCK

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A 63-year-old West Haven man has been charged with attempted larceny after fire officials say he tried to steal one of their trucks. Police say Wayne Gagne was caught after getting into the parked truck Wednesday evening, turning on the siren and attempting to drive off. The truck was parked on Main Street, where firefighters were responding to a medical call. Police say the firefighters, who were inside a nearby house, heard the siren and ran to the truck. Police say they pulled Gagne from the vehicle and held him until police arrived. Gagne, who also was charged with possession of a knife, was being held pending a court appearance in Milford. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.

