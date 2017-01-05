THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE









UP FOR SALE

During meetings Tuesday and Wednesday night, councilors on Ledyard’s Finance and Land Use Subcommittees recommended that the Gales Ferry Landing property be put on sale. The mayor was advised to put out a request for proposals to purchase the property. If no deal is reached, councilors proposed listing the property for sale. The request will now go to the full town council.

NORWICH BUILDING SOLD

In Norwich, a Cape Cod developer has purchased the granite building formerly housing People’s Bank and Norwich Savings Society at the corner of Main Street and Broadway. Kris Mahabir of Falmouth, Mass., under the firm name Trinicap Properties LLC, has purchased the property for $375,000 with plans to market the site to commercial tenants.

WOMAN CHARGED WITH MISUSING GOFUNDME ACCOUNT

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) – Police have charged a Connecticut woman they say set up a GoFundMe page to help the family of a little boy who drowned in a swimming pool but kept some of the money for herself. Bonni Ojeda, of Ledyard, is charged with multiple counts of larceny. Police say the 34-year-old Ojeda set up the GoFundMe page to cover the funeral costs of the 4-year-old boy, who drowned in August. The drowning was ruled an accident. Authorities allege Ojeda withdrew thousands of dollars from the account, but only forwarded some to the boy’s family, and kept the remainder for her personal use. Ojeda was released on a $3,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.