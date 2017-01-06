FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

HIGHER TAXES NOT RULED OUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says “everything has to be on the table” when he and state legislators negotiate a new budget over the coming months that attempts to address Connecticut’s latest deficit challenges. But the Democrat stressed to reporters Friday that he’s not pushing for higher taxes, even though he didn’t rule them out. Malloy says “that’s absolutely not what I’m leading with.” He says he’s likely the most fiscally conservative governor the Connecticut press corps has covered. The governor will unveil a proposed two-year budget next month. During his State of the State address Wednesday, he said he’ll propose additional spending cuts and changes to the state education aid formula for cities and towns. Also Malloy says his administration has been meeting with state employee unions about possible concessions.

NORWICH SCHOOL BUDGET CUTS

Norwich school officials have outlined what will be eliminated due to a 185-thousand dollar cut in state education funding the city received December 29th. Superintendent Abby Dolliver says the money has to be taken out of a Alliance district grant the city received from the state for education improvements. She says an additional school psychologist will not be hired, equipment for a planned arts and technology lab at the Kelly Middle School won’t be purchased, and there’ll be decreased funding for professional staff development. Governor Dannel Malloy announced 50-million dollars in state funding cuts to cities and towns late last month due to budget concerns.

REID AND HUGHES MEETING

Officials attending a 90-minute closed door meeting Friday regarding a potential development of the Reid and Hughes building in Downtown Norwich say it was a good discussion, and have tentatively set another meeting for January 27th. City and state representatives talked with people from the Hartford-based Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development, who are hoping to convert the crumbling, vacant Main Street property into retail and housing. Norwich’s City Council voted in October to tear down the building, however, state preservation officials are requesting the state attorney general intervene in the matter and block the demolition.

POSSIBLE THIRD CASINO LOCALES TRIMMED

There are now only two municipalities in the running that could host a potential third casino in Connecticut. Mashantucket-Pequot and Mohegan officials say East Windsor and Windsor Locks are being considered for a casino that could possibly blunt the influence of an MGM Springfield, Massachusetts gaming complex now under construction. East Hartford, Hartford, and South Windsor have been eliminated from the list. Possible Windsor Locks locales include Bradley International Airport. Any third casino, though, would need state legislative approval.

ST. PAT’S PARADE GRAND MARSHAL

A former city alderman and a founding partner of a local distillery has been named the grand marshal of this year’s Norwich Saint Patrick’s Day Parade. John-Paul Mereen helped establish Maple Lane Spirits, and is also the principal of the local land use development firm Gerwick Mereen, L-L-C. Mereen has also been a past chairman of the city’s Harbor Management Commission, and helped start the successful “Rock the Docks” summer concert series at Norwich’s Brown Park. Parade officials say the March 5th event will be preceded by a 5-K road race. Also, sponsorships to the parade will be split evenly with the city’s July 4th Fireworks festival. A grand marshal dinner supporting both events takes place February 13th at the Harp and Dragon Restaurant on Main Street.