FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

Sub Milestone Reached

The estimated $128 billion program to build a new class of ballistic missile submarines has cleared a big hurdle. Late Wednesday, the program reached approval for what’s known as The Milestone B decision. This achievement means the program can now enter the advanced development phase. Electric Boat is the prime contractor for 12 new subs under the Columbia-class program.

Complaint Filed

Megan Lanier-Gomez of Norwich has filed a complaint against the Waterford Police Department following a December visit to the Crystal Mall, which she says left her fearing for her safety. Parked outside JCPenney, the 26-year-old Lanier-Gomez says police swarmed her car, asking if she had seen someone jump the guard rail, then asking if she herself had outstanding police warrants. Lanier-Gomez described her encounter with police as racial profiling and a violation of her fourth amendment rights.

Generous Sisters

Thanks to a donation from two sisters who once lived in Old Lyme, up to $700,000 per year will be given to organizations and projects in Eastern Connecticut. The Mary Janvrin and Natalie Janvrin Wiggins Fund for Birds, other Animals and Nature announced the donation yesterday. The Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut, who will adminster the funds, says the $8 million donation is the second largest in the foundation’s history.