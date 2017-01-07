SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

HOME SALES UP IN REGION

(The Day) Compared with a year ago, sales of single-family homes in New London County were up almost 18 percent in November. New London County’s median price for a single-family home was $212,000 for November or a 2.4 percent increase from the same month a year ago. Statewide, median prices were up 3.9 percent. The Federal Reserve Board appears ready to raise interest rates two to three times this year, which could encourage homebuyers on the fence to enter the market. Prices are not expected to rise more than 2 percent or 3 percent this year. Condominium prices, in November were something of a turnaround, with condo prices rising almost 17 percent in New London County. Still, condo prices are as low now, as they were in 2003 and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of an imminent resurgence.

SECURITY TIGHTENED AT LOGAN AFTER FLORIDA AIRPORT ATTACK

BOSTON (AP) – Authorities say they’ve got “enhanced” security measures in place at Boston’s Logan International Airport in the wake of the deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Massachusetts State Police and Massport, the state agency that oversees Logan, issued a joint statement Friday saying law enforcement was on alert.

The two agencies say Boston’s busy global air hub is being patrolled by state troopers, tactical units, commercial vehicle inspection units and undercover officers.

They say roadway blockades also are in place. The Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which manages T.F. Green Airport, says measures are in place for heightened security and its police are working with federal and state authorities “on enhanced security procedures.” Meanwhile, Connecticut Airport Authority officials say the shooting had no impact on operations at Bradley International Airport.

MALLOY: “EVERYTHING HAS TO BE ON THE TABLE” FOR BUDGET TALKS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says “everything has to be on the table” when he and state legislators negotiate a new budget over the coming months that attempts to address Connecticut’s latest deficit challenges. But the Democrat stressed to reporters Friday that he’s not pushing for higher taxes, even though he didn’t rule them out. Malloy says “that’s absolutely not what I’m leading with.” Malloy says he’s likely the most fiscally conservative governor the Connecticut press corps has covered. The governor will unveil a proposed two-year budget next month. During his State of the State address Wednesday, he said he’ll propose additional spending cuts and changes to the state education aid formula for cities and towns. Also Malloy says his administration has been meeting with state employee unions about possible concessions.

ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE MARSHALL ANNOUNCED

The Norwich St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival committee has named Norwich resident and developer John Paul Mereen as this years Grand Marshall. Mereen is a founding partner of Maple Lane Spirits, principal at Gerwick Mereen, LLC., serves on the Norwich Golf Course Authority and helped start the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce’s Rock the Docks Concert series at Norwich Harbor.

LEDYARD MAN ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY

LEDYARD – Police say a Ledyard man walked into the Pumpkin Hill Market on Gallup Hill Road just after 1:00 Friday afternoon, demanded cash from the till and told the cashier to call police, then fled the store when the cashier refused to comply. Responding officers went to the home of Alex Huezo, who allegedly met the officers at his front door and told them he had a gun while reaching for his waistband. Two officers held Huezo at gunpoint while a third officer snuck into Huezo’s home through a side door and tazed him from behind. An investigation revealed that Huezo told his girlfriend to call the police to their home, that He was not carrying a gun at the time of the incident, but a TV remote. Huezo was charged with third-degree robbery, possession of narcotics, criminal attempt at fifth-degree larceny, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $100,000 bond pending a court date.

AAA WARNS AGAINST STONED DRIVERS IF CT LEGALIZES MARIJUANA

AAA warns against stoned drivers if Conn. legalizes marijuana.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several bills are being drafted by lawmakers in Hartford that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana, and that’s causing safety concerns. Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for the AAA says the AAA is urging lawmakers in Hartford to consider the potential risks of motorists who drive under the influence. The AAA also cites concerns over how police will test drivers for marijuana use, since it cannot be proven by a standard, roadside breathalyzer test used to detect alcohol impairment. State Police hasn’t yet taken a public position on the legalization debate, but Trooper Grant said if it comes, troopers have been trained for years on how to look for indicators to detect if people are under the influence. Massachusetts and Maine are two New England states that just voted to legalize recreational marijuana use. The draw of a new revenue source has convinced many Connecticut lawmakers to push for legalization also. Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven), has filed a bill to legalize and tax recreational use of marijuana. As of now, there’s no date set on when it will it come up for debate in the Joint Committee on Judiciary.