SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH GETS UP TO A FOOT OF SNOW

The first flakes fell over Norwich Saturday around 10 a.m., and the last didn’t come until sometime after midnight. In all, between 8 inches and a foot of snow accumulated, according to the National Weather Service. The region’s first major snowstorm of the year grew quickly and put many motorists in a bind. In Norwich, The Bulletin reports an 18-wheeler got stuck going up a hill near the intersection of East Main Street and Stanton Avenue – both relatively narrow roads – around 1 p.m. It took police and volunteers about an hour to untangle the situation, and East Main Street traffic was backed up in both directions for much of that time. Elsewhere in Norwich, several cars spun out on streets where the snow piled up too quickly for plows to keep up with. Similar incidents occurred on Interstate 395 and the region’s other highways, though there were no serious accidents, state police from Troop E in Montville said.

This weekend’s winter storm left the most snow in southeastern Connecticut, and New London was no exception. The City spent hours clearing, piling, and scooping snow to the sides of the road, but with wind and more snow falling, residents and city officials told WFSB that roads and sidewalks kept needing to be cleared. Plow trucks are out, and a parking ban is in effect for the City.

WINTER WEATHER-NEW ENGLAND

BOSTON (AP) — A crash involving as many as 20 vehicles has closed a section of a Connecticut highway as heavy snow falls in southern New England. The pileup on Interstate 91 in Middletown occurred Saturday afternoon and involved at least three tractor-trailers. No serious injuries were reported. Up to 8 inches of snow was expected in parts of Connecticut, but areas along the southeastern Massachusetts coast could get 1 to 2 feet before the storm moves away later Saturday. Blizzard conditions were reported on Cape Cod and Plymouth County. Officials warned people to stay off the roads as the heavy snow and gusty winds were expected to reduce visibility to near zero. Officials at Boston’s Logan International Airport urged travelers to check with their airlines and numerous flights were cancelled or delayed.

PLAINFIELD – PHONE SCAM

PLAINFIELD – The Plainfield Police Department has received numerous complaints about a telephone scam. According to The Bulletin, users of the dating website “Plenty of Fish” are being targeted. They receive a phone call from someone posing as a law enforcement officer telling them they are the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation stemming from somebody they interacted with on the website. The phony law enforcement officer asks for money in return for dropping the criminal complaint. Police remind the public that they never ask for financial payment or restitution from individuals concerning criminal complaints. Police said anyone who receives such a call should hang up and call their local police department to report it.

HEROIN ARRESTS

A Norwich man and two Danielson men were arrested Friday night after state police said a routine traffic stop turned up heroin in the vehicle. The Bulletin reports Anthony Falzone, 24, of 303 Mohegan Park Road, Norwich; Ryan LaFountain, 27, of 15 Spring St., Danielson; and David McKnight, 53, of 142 School St., Danielson, were taken into custody. State police from Troop C in Tolland said they were checking for motor vehicle violations with an eye to criminal and narcotics violations Friday night on Interstate 84 when they noticed a vehicle with a faulty brake light. Police followed the vehicle and stopped it on Route 74 in Willington after it left the highway. In talking with the occupants, police said they suspected there were narcotics in the vehicle. They started investigating and the men in the car admitted they had drugs, police said. A subsequent search of the car turned up 170 bags of heroin, police said. The troopers said Falzone was in possession of 30 bags. LaFountain had 40 bags and McKnight had 100.

FATHER-SON-SHOOTING

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Investigators in South Windsor say a father accidentally shot his 23-year-old son while showing him a handgun. Police say officers were called to a home Saturday morning and found the younger man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man whose name was not immediately released was taken to Hartford Hospital and is expected to recover. Police interviewed other family members and after a preliminary investigation determined the father shot his son accidentally while showing him a 9-millimeter weapon.

ECONOMIC SUMMIT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Retaining Connecticut’s workforce, overhauling the state’s various taxes and fees, and creating incentives to encourage regional cooperation among cities and towns are some of the recommendations from a recent economic summit held by an unusual coalition of state interest groups. The Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, Connecticut Business and Industry Association and the Connecticut AFL-CIO have released a summary of the top findings from their second summit on the future of the state’s economy. All three groups, which met in mid-November, hope state officials will consider the package of recommendations in the new legislative session, which opened Jan. 4. The groups are calling for “goal-oriented state budgeting” to advance economic innovation in Connecticut, as well expansion of the role of regional councils of governments and alliances, among other initiatives.

CHARITY QUESTIONED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Employee’s Campaign has notified a Mississippi-based charity it has been disqualified from receiving donations through the program. Comptroller Kevin Lembo says the group was removed after it refused to provide a copy of its required non-discrimination policy. The American Family Association has accused Lembo of wanting the group to “discard Christian beliefs.”

AIRPORT SHOOTING-LOGAN SECURITY

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say they’ve got “enhanced” security measures in place at Boston’s Logan International Airport in the wake of the deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Massachusetts State Police and Massport, the state agency that oversees Logan, issued a joint statement Friday saying law enforcement was on alert. The two agencies say Boston’s busy global air hub is being patrolled by state troopers, tactical units, commercial vehicle inspection units and undercover officers. They say roadway blockades also are in place. The Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which manages T.F. Green Airport, says measures are in place for heightened security and its police are working with federal and state authorities “on enhanced security procedures.” Meanwhile, Connecticut Airport Authority officials say the shooting had no impact on operations at Bradley International Airport.

ILLEGALLY PRACTICING LAW

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two brothers have admitted operating the Providence law firm Lovett & Lovett for nearly two decades without a license from the state. The Providence Journal reports that Samuel and Carl Lovett pleaded no contest in Superior Court on Friday to charges including practicing law in Rhode Island without a license and receiving compensation for unlawful legal services. The brothers agreed to a consent order that bars them from practicing law in Rhode Island in the future. Magistrate Patrick Burke did not sentence the Lovetts to prison and said their cases would be dismissed in a year if they stay out of further trouble. An attorney representing the brothers said they were licensed in Massachusetts and planned to continue practicing there.

SCHOOL BUSES-SEAT BELTS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker has introduced legislation that would put seat belts in school buses. Coventry Republican Rep. Robert Nardolillo introduced the bill Friday to require a three-point seat belt for every passenger starting in 2019. This is the third year he’s sought to require seat belts on newly acquired school buses. A Nov. 21 school bus crash that killed five children in Tennessee has revived a debate about bus safety. Nardolillo’s bipartisan bill has four Democratic co-sponsors. Only six states mandate seat belts on large buses. Others have considered but dropped legislation in recent years out of concerns including cost — estimated at around $7,000 to $10,000 per bus. The head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month re-emphasized the agency’s call for school bus seat belts.

RETIREE TAX EXEMPTION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Taxes on Rhode Island retirees could be cut again. A bill introduced Friday in the state House of Representatives would exempt the first $30,000 in Social Security income from state income taxes. A pending Senate proposal would exempt the first $20,000. Either would be an increase from the current $15,000. Warwick Democratic Rep. Joseph McNamara sponsored the House bill.