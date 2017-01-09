MONDAY EVENING UPDATE









FUTURE BRIGHT AT EB

As Electric Boat prepares to begin its Columbia-class submarine program, the shipbuilder’s employment outlook is looking good. EB is expected to hire two-thousand people this year. 13-hundred-50 of those workers will be stationed in Groton. President Jeff Geiger says moving forward, his company is focused on recruiting a skilled workforce for the future. Geiger says Electric Boat plans on hiring 14-thousand employees over the next ten years. He says the company is on the verge of expanding its Groton facility to accommodate the local employment growth. Geiger spoke during a business briefing at the Mystic Marriot in Groton Monday morning.

WAITING FOR $$$$

A local group, one of several in Eastern Connecticut fighting heroin addiction, is hoping for some good news come March. Griswold Pride will find out then if they’re getting a fully funded Drug-Free Communities Grant from the federal government. Founder Miranda Nagle says it would be for $125,000 per year for five years. Nagle was one of more than a dozen participants in a meeting Monday at Griswold Town Hall organized by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy. He was touting recent passage of his mental health reform legislation that has an opioid addiction component to it. Nagle says regardless of how the grant decision goes, they’re good. Shine a Light on Heroin, Putnam Pride and Community Speaks Out also attended the meeting, as did local lawmakers, cops, first responders, service providers doctors and many others.

MURPHY ON TRUMP

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy says he sees some possibilities that he can work with Republican President-Elect Donald Trump on issues that can help Connecticut. Murphy says infrastructure improvement efforts can be a boon to the state, however, he disagrees with Trump that only private investment money should be used, saying federal dollars also have to be allocated. Murphy is also encouraged by signs that the Trump administration is willing to boost ship-building for the U-S Navy. He says, though, the funding for it can’t be slashed from other federal departments which help pay for employee training programs for defense contractors like Electric Boat. Murphy spoke before more than 100 people Monday during a noontime business luncheon in Norwich sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut. He says Democrats will hopefully work with Republicans on areas of common interest, but will also oppose the majority party when there are legitimate disagreements.

MAN SENTENCED FOR ATTACKING ELDERLY COUPLE

A man who robbed and assaulted an elderly couple in their Norwich home will spend nine and a half years in prison. 35-year old David DeJesus will also serve nine years special parole. Police say DeJesus, at gunpoint, broke into the Roosevelt Avenue home of a 92-year old husband and his 91-year old wife in October 2015, severely injured both of them, and left with 98-dollars. DeJesus is also accused of breaking into a vacant McKinley Avenue home the next day, stealing a TV, and threatening to stab a relative of the homeowner. His attorney says DeJesus was abusing heroin. The daughter of the elderly couple claims the assault led to her father’s death a year later.

NOT GUILTY PLEA TO CHOKING

A Norwich man pleads not guilty Monday to charges he choked his roommate with a string from a corset. 28-year old Kristopher Prudhomme is accused of first-degree assault and strangulation. Police say Prudhomme allegedly attacked his roommate in late October, then tried to pass it off as a suicide attempt, saying his roommate is suicidal. The roommate had to have both legs amputated, and claims it was Prudhomme who attacked him, because he had sex with Prudhomme’s girlfriend. Prudhomme is out on bail, and is due back in court February 21st. His girlfriend, 21-year old Lauren Muskus of Monroe, is to enter a court plea February 1st on evidence-tampering charges.

HIGH COURT TAKES UP IMMUNITY CASE

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether Indian tribes’ immunity from lawsuits also extends to their employees in incidents that take place far from Indian reservations. The case involves a Mohegan Sun limo driver who rear-ended a car on Interstate 95 in Norwalk. The state court civil lawsuit filed by the injured occupants of the car was dismissed because the driver works for an Indian tribe with a casino in the state. Indian tribes are like foreign governments in that they generally can’t be sued in American courts. The Supreme Court justices indicated Monday they would revive the lawsuit in a case that is being closely watched by tribes around the country.