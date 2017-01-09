MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

Improvements at Transfer Station

Montville will work to alleviate traffic backups at the Chesterfield Road transfer station. The town’s plans includes moving the entrance and improving visibility for drivers turning out of the facility. The Montville Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its Dec. 20 meeting, and the public works department will soon issue a request for companies to bid on the project.

Projects to Consider The Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a Jan. 17 public hearing on a proposed master plan needed to develop the Perkins Farm into a medical research campus with townhouse and apartments. That meeting is slated to begin at 7:30 P.M. at Mystic Middle School. The commission will also meet Feb. 21 on another major project, Greylock Property Group’s application to develop the former Mystic Color Lab site into 42 luxury condominiums.

More Police? An examination by Ledyard’s Finance Committee shows overtime costs could warrant an expanded police force. The department has been plagued by a number of unforeseen issues, resulting in high overtime expenditures. Officials say given the amount of money currently being spent, the hiring of an extra officer in the near future could help counteract the impact. A proposal to hire two officers would cost an estimated $73,000 per officer, if hired at entry level with benefits.

Proceeding with Sale The Town of Montville will continue their pursuit to sell a foreclosed property at 14 Bridge St. The town council is scheduled to vote Monday on an ordinance that will allow the mayor to sell the property. The ordinance was proposed when the current tenant, who had an offer on the table, declined to move forward. The building has been the property of the town since 2011.

1 dead in Big Y Stabbing

Police have identified the two men involved in Sunday’s stabbing inside the Big Y Supermarket in Old Lyme. Thirty-four-year-old Jing-Song Gao of Methuen, Massachusetts died in the incident. He was operating the store’s sushi counter when the stabbing occurred. State Police says 40-year-old Tan Lin of Old Lyme was also stabbed. He’s being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital for serious injuries. Police say Gao and Lin knew each other.

