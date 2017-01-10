TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

FATHER CHARGED IN FATAL INVOLVING HIS DAUGHTER

A Griswold man turns himself into police this morning in connection with a car accident that killed his four-year-old daughter. Twenty-eight-year-old David Ali is charged with manslaughter, DUI and reckless driving. He’s accused of causing the accident that killed Delilah Ali last October. Groton Police say Ali turned in front of another vehicle when he tried going left off the Gold Star Highway onto Packer Road. A BMW smashed into Ali’s Toyota. Delilah Ali succumbed to her injuries the next day at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Mister Ali is being held on $250,000 bond pending arraignment.

MAN FALLS THROUGH ICE

A close call in Salem as a man falls through the ice at the Gardner Lake boat launch. Several fire departments responded to the scene around 1:00 this afternoon, but the man was able to pull himself out of the water before emergency crews arrived, as he was only waist-deep. Fire officials are reminding local residents to stay off the ice at Gardner Lake as fluctuating temperatures have made it rather unstable.

TATTOOS ARE ADMISSIBLE

BOSTON (AP) – A judge has ruled that jurors in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez can consider tattoos that prosecutors contend amount to an admission of guilt. Judge Jeffrey Locke on Tuesday denied a defense request to exclude his tattoos as evidence. Prosecutors say Hernandez got two tattoos added in 2013. One shows a six-shot revolver with five bullets in the cylinder and one empty chamber. The other shows a semi-automatic pistol and a wisp of smoke coming from a spent shell casing. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty in the 2012 killings of two men he encountered in a Boston nightclub. His trial is scheduled to begin next month.

He is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player.