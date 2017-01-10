TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

Plea Offer Rejected

28-year old Ryan Hebert of Montville has rejected a plea deal, and will have his assault case go to trial. He’s accused of punching a man several times in the parking lot of the Norwich Bowling and Entertainment Center on West Town Street in February of last year. Police say the victim suffered permanent injuries. The victim’s wife was also injured, as she was attacked by two other women who were with Hebert. Police say the fight stemmed from a 2007 car accident involving both parties. Hebert would’ve served 28 months in jail under the plea deal. He now could face up to 21 years behind bars.

Elementary Plan Presented Last night, East Lyme’s Board of Education heard a presentation on a recent $35.8 million proposal to upgrade the town’s three aging elementary schools. The project calls for improvements to the schools’ air-conditioning systems, security, Wi-Fi, and handicapped accessibility. A referendum could take place in March, and if approved the construction would begin in June of 2018 with completion slated for fall of 2019.