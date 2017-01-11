WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

MURDER SUSPECT’S GIRLFRIEND IN COURT

The girlfriend of a Groton murder suspect pleads not guilty Wednesday to charges of hampering a police investigation. 34-year old Latoya Knight is accused of intentionally giving police the wrong name of the person who’s accused of fatally shooting Joey Gingerella in the parking lot of Ryan’s Pub in Groton on December 11th. Town Police claim Gingerella and other people at the bar were trying to stop Danta Hughes from hitting Knight, his girlfriend, when Hughes allegedly fired the fatal shots. Knight is out on bond, and is due back in court February 1st. Hughes is being held on bond, and is to appear in court again January 31st.

NEW CONTRACT FOR NFA TEACHERS

A new 3 -year contract for teachers at the Norwich Free Academy. NFA’s board of trustees unanimously approve the agreement Wednesday night, which takes effect July 1st, and gives some 200 unionized instructors yearly 3-percent pay hikes. The agreement also includes slight increases in health insurance premium costs for union members. The contract was ratified by the union last month. The pay increase will be included in a new draft budget for the next school year to be presented to the NFA trustees February 21st. Tuition will be going up 2-and-a-half percent for each of the school’s sending towns.

FALLING FOUNDATIONS PROGRAM PROPOSED

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’ll propose a state-funded program to test houses in eastern Connecticut to get a better handle on how many homeowners are experiencing failing foundations. The Democrat said Wednesday that having a more accurate count could help the state in persuading the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide financial assistance to help fix what’s considered to be a naturally occurring event. Hundreds of eastern Connecticut homeowners have filed complaints about crumbling foundations. The problem has been traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing an iron sulfide mineral that has apparently reacted with oxygen and water. The reaction has led to severe cracks in foundations that are very expensive to repair. Malloy is expected to unveil his new two-year budget Feb. 8.

SMALL TOWNS HEAR FROM GOVERNOR

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) – Leaders of small Connecticut communities are bracing for Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy’s impending budget proposal, which is expected to include major changes in state aid to cities and towns. Appearing Wednesday before members of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns, Malloy made it clear local leaders will see state aid changes in the two-year budget he’ll unveil next month, saying “we’re in this together.” Council executive director Betsy Gara says her members have seen years of flat or reduced state funding for education and local government. She says they’re now “very worried” about what that aid will look like, considering Connecticut faces an estimated $1.5 billion budget deficit in the new fiscal year. Governor Malloy has already called for a new way of calculating the state’s local education grant.

LEBANON BANK ROBBERY

State police are investigating a bank robbery at the Savings Institute Bank and Trust branch in Lebanon. Police say a white male entered the Exeter Road building around 12:45 PM Wednesday and demanded cash from a teller. He then fled the bank on foot toward Route 87. Area schools were briefly put in lockdown. Contact state police in Colchester at 860-465-5400 if you have any information.

CANTERBURY CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBERY

State police are investigating a robbery that occurred late Tuesday night at a Canterbury convenience store. Authorities say a white male entered the Cumberland Farms on Westminster Road around 11:55 PM, placed a hard object against the back of the store clerk, and demanded money and cigarettes. The suspect placed the cash in a black duffle bag, and the smokes into large garbage bags before leaving. State police say he wore a black-hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, dark-colored pants and shoes. He fled the store in an unknown direction. Contact state police in Danielson with any information.

SELF-REPORTED DUI

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Stonington police have arrested a man they say called them to report that he drove drunk and crashed into a snow bank. 28-year-old Norman Boiselle contacted them Sunday night to notify them that he had finished driving home after crashing his car on Route 201. Police say the Old Mystic man told dispatchers that he had been driving drunk and wanted to turn himself in. Responding officers say Boiselle appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. He faces charges including driving under the influence. He is free on $600 bond pending a Jan. 20 court appearance.