WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

Frack No

A moratorium on the storage or disposal of fracking waste in Connecticut is set to run out in 2017 and some towns have begun working to make sure the substance remains banned. Griswold has announced plans to form a fracking committee and will look to residents to serve on its panel. Organizers of the committee say they are not attempting to stop fracking, but will look to raise awareness of the potential environmental effects from its waste on wetlands and ground water.

Woodstock Getting Charged A pair of state renewable energy reward grants will help Woodstock pay for the installation of five charging stations at four locations. The grants will allow for two charging stations to be placed at Woodstock Academy, and one each at the town’s middle school, elementary school, and Town Hall. The state provided two $4,500 bright ideas grants on behalf of the state’s Clean Energy Communities program.

Ackley Out Margaret Ackley’s time as New London Police Chief is over. Her final day in the position came and went yesterday with little fanfare. In an email to the department Ackley, who retired, expressed her gratitude for the privilege and honor to work alongside officers. Ackley departs after 30 years on the force, including eight years as chief.

Officer Seeks Pardon A former Navy petty officer, who is imprisoned for illegally taking pictures on a nuclear attack submarine in 2012, is seeking a presidential pardon and clemency. A petition has been submitted on behalf of Kristian Saucier. President Obama, who has less than 10 days left in office, is said to be unlikely to sign off on the request. Jeffery Addicott, who filed the petition, and is a former Army attorney and director, says he would be contacting the Trump administration to fast-track the petition.