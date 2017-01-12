THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

GUNSHOTS IN NORWICH BEING CHECKED-OUT

Norwich police are investigating a report of gun shots being fired Wednesday night near the Mohegan Park Apartments. Chief Patrick Daley says the shots occurred around 7:25 PM. There are no reports of anyone being hit or any damage occurring. He says it appears to be a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact city police at 860-886-5561.

CRIME RATE DOWN IN NORWICH

There’s good news and bad news on the crime front in Norwich. Police Chief Pat Daley says the good news is crime in the city was down five-point-eight percent in 2016. Unfortunately, Daley doesn’t expect that trend to continue, noting crime rates tend to be cyclical. He thinks crime has dipped in recent years, in part, because his department’s community policing efforts have been very successful.

MASS. MAN SENTENCED FOR PRESTON CAMPGROUND ASSAULT

An Auburn, Massachusetts man will serve 4 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting an under-aged girl at the Strawberry Park Campgrounds in Preston. 60-year old Barry Andre is already serving a 7 to 9-year sentence for raping the same girl and another under-aged female in Massachusetts. He’ll serve the Connecticut sentence after he completes his time in the Bay state. Police say the assaults in Preston began in 2008 when the victim was 11 years old, and continued over a five year period.

POTENTIAL NORWICH SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY

Norwich’s Republican Town Committee is expected to discuss a vacancy on the city’s school board. Panel chairman Al Daniels says Republican Susan Thomas plans to step down from the nine-member board due to health issues. Thomas has frequently missed meetings, including Tuesday night’s session that saw a proposed school consolidation plan rejected by a 4 to 4 tie vote. The GOP town committee is scheduled to meet January 19th. Anyone interested in being nominated to fill Thomas’s slot on the school panel, should she officially resign, is asked to contact Daniels, or RTC chairman Linda Becker.

VIDEO SOUGHT IN BALTIC MAN’S ARREST

AGAWAM, Mass. (AP) – Three Agawam, Massachusetts police officers who were fired after city officials determined they used excessive force in subduing a struggling man from Baltic are asking the city to release a video of the incident. Attorney John Connor said Wednesday there’s no reason to withhold the video since prosecutors have notified city officials that the officers won’t face criminal charges. Connor says the video shows the “intoxicated” man, David Desjardins of Baltic, attack two of the officers during the booking process after he was taken into police custody at the Six Flags New England amusement park in June. He says the officers’ use of baton strikes was “authorized and appropriate” under the circumstances.

INMATE STABBING

An inmate at the Corrigan-Radgowski prison in Montville is being accused of stabbing a fellow inmate. State police say 44-year old Marvin Salmon used a sharpened utensil to stab 29-year old Corey Doyle Wednesday night. Doyle suffered minor injuries. Salmon was sentenced in 2000 to 45 years in prison for murder, and had four years added to his sentence last year in connection with a stabbing incident at the Cheshire Correctional Institute. He’s to appear February 3rd in Norwich Superior Court to answer charges in the latest stabbing.

HOMELESS MILESTONE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel Malloy says Connecticut is now able to match every long-term homeless person in the state with permanent housing. The Democrat announced the milestone Thursday. He says a new system involving state agencies and nonprofit community providers working together has helped to identify and place individuals in permanent housing with support services within 90 days. Since 2011, the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority and the state have created more than 9,000 affordable housing units, with nearly 3,000 others under construction and 5,200 in the planning stage.

DREW MAY RUN FOR GOVERNOR

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – The Democratic mayor of Middletown says he’s considering a possible run for governor in 2018. Dan Drew released an online video Thursday, announcing he’s filing the necessary paperwork to explore running for governor. Currently serving his third term as mayor, Drew is the first Democrat to take a formal step toward possibly seeking the party’s endorsement. In his video, the 37-year-old Drew says Connecticut needs to move in the same direction as Middletown, a city he says has attracted new businesses, created budget surpluses and cut its unemployment rate in half. Drew says “too many Democrats” have supported policies that help “people at the very top” while leaving those in the middle behind. Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy has said he hasn’t decided whether he’ll seek a third term.