THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

Killingly Sets Referendum



The Killingly Town Council voted to host a referendum, which will feature three bond questions totaling $11.5 million. On Feb.21, if residents approve the bonding questions, it would allow the town to borrow money for a host of planned projects. They including school roof and window work, bridge replacements, upgrading the Town Hall heating and cooling system and working inside the town community center.

Tats Regs Relaxed As tattoos continue to become a widely accepted trend in the workplace, the Coast Guard has announced its plans to keep up with the times. In a memo, the Coast Guard announced revisions to its body art restrictions. They include permitting neck tattoos as long as they are not visible above the collar. Allowing members to have a tattoo ring on their finger, including the thumb, as long as it does not extend past the knuckle, and is limited to one hand. Permanent eyeliner makeup, done through cosmetic tattooing will also be allowed for women.

Trail Recommended for Funding The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments has recommended that the Tri-Town Trail, a proposed bike and pedestrian trail through Preston, Ledyard and Groton, receive $550,795 in funding. The State Department of Transportation will decide in the coming months whether or not to approve the project, which has been in the works for almost a decade.

Millstone Packs a Punch According to the first report in over a decade to quantify the impact of Waterford’s Millstone Power Station, the Nuclear Energy Institute report released yesterday, showed The Millstone Power Station generates $1.3 billion in annual economic output for the state. The findings also showed another $1.3 billion for the rest of New England.