FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

ARREST MADE IN DEATH OF STERLING TEEN; REMAINS FOUND

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of a dirt biker who went missing the day after Christmas. Police say Kevin Weismore of Sterling was taken into custody Friday after he led police to the body of Todd Allen in a wooded area near Weismore’s home. Weismore, who police say knew Allen, is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Police say Allen had been stabbed multiple times. Allen, known as TJ, went missing on Dec. 26. Two friends reported the Sterling man sent text messages saying he had fallen from his motorcycle and hurt his leg. A massive search turned up nothing.

NL ASSAULT ARREST

Three New London residents have been charged in connection with an assault.. Police say they responded to 39 Tilley Street around 9:30 Thursday night to find a man with extensive facial injuries. Charged with assault and breach of peace is 33-year old Eric Williams of New London. Two other city residents, 20-year old Xavier Maddox, and 33-year old Roderick Hunt, face breach of peace charges. Two pistols were recovered from the crime scene. The victim was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked to contact city police at 860-447-1481.

KING LUNCHEON

Local and state officials pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a special luncheon at Norwich Free Academy. Reverend George Blair of the United Congregational Church in Norwich was the keynote speaker. He recalled learning about Dr. King during his college days at UConn. Norwich Mayor Deb Hinchey says it’s important for young people to keep Dr. King’s legacy alive. Friday’s event was sponsored by the Norwich NAACP. Monday is the national observance of Doctor King’s birthday.

MALLOY SAYS HE’LL BE AT INAUGURATION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, says he will attend next week’s presidential inauguration even though his “first inclination was to decline” the invitation. An active surrogate for Democrat Hillary Clinton during the campaign, Malloy noted Friday how President-Elect Donald Trump was not his preferred candidate or that of most Connecticut voters. And while Malloy says Trump’s recent conduct hasn’t “assuaged my grave concern that he intends to fundamentally lead this nation in the wrong direction,” the Democrat contends “compassionate and reasoned voices” shouldn’t shrink away – “be they Democrat, Republican or independent.” Malloy was an outspoken Trump critic during the campaign, describing him as having “fascist tendencies.” Trump took political shots at Malloy during a Connecticut rally, calling him a “bad governor.”

GROTON SCHOOL FUNDING CUTS

Groton school officials are determining how to deal with a 247-thousand dollar mid-year state cut to its education system. Superintendent Michael Graner says the money will be taken from the site budgets of each school in the town, and from the buildings and grounds department. The cut represents about 1-percent of Groton’s total education budget, and is the largest state aid reduction of any of the local towns. Governor Dannel Malloy announced some 20-million dollars in state funding reductions to education late last month due to the budget deficit. Groton education officials are to discuss the cuts with the Town Council and Representative Town Meeting Tuesday night.

PAY FOR YOUR OWN MAILBOX!!!

Stonington residents will soon have to pay for their own replacement mailbox if it gets knocked down by snow pushed by a town plow. The Board of Selectmen has enacted the change effective April 1st. Any mailbox directly hit by a plow will be replaced with a standard mailbox and post. Public works officials say the current policy has become too costly for the town, with 40 boxes having been replaced last winter. Waterford has adopted a similar policy.