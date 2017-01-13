FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE









DISPATCH CALLS UP

The Ledyard Police Department has reported an increase in dispatch calls from this past year. Dispatch calls reflect either residents who call dispatch or an officer recording his or her activities. The calls have grown from 12,881 in 2015 to 18,057 in 2016. Officials attribute the increase to a number of factors, including better documentation, greater reliance on the town’s dispatch and last summer’s accident reduction initiative.

RAILING AGAINST THE RAIL

Local officials have stepped up to show their concern about a proposed Old Saybrook-Kenyon, RI., rail bypass. On Wednesday, Old Lyme First Selectman Bonnie Reemsnyder and Lower Connecticut River Valley Council of Governments Executive Director Samuel Gold visited Washington in hopes of laying the groundwork for a future meeting with incoming federal transportation leaders. Reemsnyder, Gold and many other local leaders believe the project is not the right plan for Connecticut and needs to be put on ice. They say it is too expensive and ruins the character of the region.

DESIGNERS WANTED

Foundry 66 is putting a call out for designs for the front of its headquarters in Norwich. The building previously housed “The Bulletin.” Building owner Tim Owens says he will give the artist or designer $500 for the design that’s ultimately chosen.

MOHEGANS PLANNING CONVENTION CENTER

Mohegan Sun officials are planning for construction of an $80 million conference center. Authorities say the center has been in the works for a year and is in the advanced stages. Tribal officials say they turn away 85,000 room nights a year because of a lack of meeting space.