SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE









POLICE ARREST 19 YEAR OLD IN DEATH OF MISSING DIRT BIKER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A 19-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of a dirt biker who went missing the day after Christmas. Police say Kevin Weismore of Sterling was taken into custody Friday after he led police to the body of Todd Allen in a wooded area near Weismore’s home. Weismore, who police say knew Allen, is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney. Police say Allen had been stabbed multiple times. Allen, known as TJ, went missing on Dec. 26. Two friends reported the Sterling man sent text messages saying he had fallen from his motorcycle and hurt his leg.

A massive search turned up nothing.

MULTI-CAR CRASH LEAVES 1 DEAD IN SALEM (WFSB)



One person was killed and seven other people were injured in a crash in Salem on Friday night. The incident was initially reported as a three-car crash on Old Colchester Road at the intersection of Witter Road around 5:30 p.m. That crash occurred when a vehicle operated by Thomas Bysko attempted to pass another car and hit the rear driver’s side bumper with his vehicle causing his vehicle to collided with a second, on-coming vehicle. Before police arrived on scene, police said another vehicle drove into the crash scene and struck several of the initially involved vehicles, which then struck the occupants that were standing nearby. Two Life Star medical helicopters were called to the scene and took an adult and a child from one of the vehicles to area hospitals with serious injuries. In addition, 5 other people were taken to Backus Hospital with various injuries. Police said 79-year-old Carol McKeehan was a passenger in the vehicle that struck the vehicles involved in the initial crashed. She was taken to Backus Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The crashes both remain under investigation at this time and anyone who may have information is being asked to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.

YALE PROVIDES MORE DETAILS OF ALLEGED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Lawyers for Yale University are providing more details of the alleged sexual misconduct that led to the expulsion last year of basketball captain Jack Montague. Montague has asked for an injunction that would allow him to return to school.

His lawsuit alleges a Title IX officer brought a complaint despite being told the woman did not believe Montague heard her when she tried to end their sexual encounter.

Yale, in a filing opposing Montague’s request, says the woman made it clear she did not want to have intercourse, and that when finished, Montague apologized. The school says the panel adjudicating the case did not believe Montague’s version because of his “selective memory and his shifting recollection with respect to how he obtained consent.”

Montague does not face criminal charges.

MORE THAN 3000 POUNDS OF MISLABELED CHICKEN SOUP RECALLED

LYNN, Mass. (AP) – Federal officials say a Massachusetts company is recalling more than 3,000 pounds of chicken soup due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The federal Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says Kettle Cuisine’s 24-ounce cups of “Mom’s Chicken Soup” with a “use by” date of Feb. 17 is actually Italian wedding soup with meatballs. The recalled items were sent to Whole Foods Market stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island. Health officials say the soup’s unlabeled ingredients are known allergens and could harm those who consume them. The products have the establishment number “P-18468” inside the USDA mark of inspection. There haven’t been any confirmed reports of allergic reactions to the mislabeled soup. The Lynn company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

3 NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAMES SLATED FOR FENWAY PARK

BOSTON (AP) – College football is returning to one of professional baseball’s most iconic venues. Fenway Park is scheduled to host three games next fall featuring teams from New England. The first game is scheduled for Nov. 10 when Brown plays Dartmouth. It will actually be the third time the Ivy League teams play at Fenway. The next day, UMass will be the home team against Maine, a first for both schools. On Nov. 18, UConn will be the home team against Boston College. It will be the 77th time the Eagles have played at Fenway, but the first for the Huskies. The last college football game at Fenway was in 2015 when Notre Dame defeated Boston College 19-16.

LAWMAKERS SUBMIT BILLS FOR 2017 LEGISLATIVE SESSION (WFSB)



Friday was the deadline for lawmakers to submit bills for this year’s legislative session. There are hundreds of them. The focus this session will be on ways to save money and create revenue as the state faces a deficit of well over a billion dollars. The state needs to cut its expenses and look at ways to bring in more money. Once again, they are looking at marijuana. It’s a growing business in Connecticut. The number of marijuana dispensaries and growers have expanded to meet the demands of patients. Connecticut allows marijuana for medical use, but lawmakers will again consider legalizing it for recreational use. Taxing it could bring in millions, which is something the state needs but it is controversial. This year there will be an informational hearing. Tolls are also controversial, but supporters say it’s the only way to raise money to repair the state’s aging roads and bridges. “It is a good thing because as of today we can see Massachusetts is getting rid of their toll booths. It’s all electronic, so we are in a predicament to make tolling much easier than any other state,” said State Rep. Tony Guerrera. The state did away with tolls after a deadly crash at a toll booth in Stratford in 1983. Critics said it’s another tax on people in the state. A number of bills are aimed at reducing overtime and pension costs for state workers. Benefits for older state workers can not be changed. However, going forward, Republicans want state employees to pay more. In Connecticut, the average state employee pays about about two percent towards their pension. The national average is six percent. The GOP also wants state contracts to be voted on by legislature. “They should be debated and discussed and if there are any increases in salaries that are built into those contracts, or costs to the state, they should be approved. We really can’t afford to spend more money on anything at this given time,” said State Rep. Art O’Neill of the Appropriations Committee. There was a highly controversial bill that would have taxed state workers with pensions if they moved to another state, which was quickly withdrawn.

WATCH THE PICNIC BASKET: BEAR SIGHTING SURGE IN CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Keep an eye on the picnic basket. Bear sightings are surging across Connecticut. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says there were about 6,700 black bear sightings in 2016, a 49 percent increase over the previous year. Compare that to only about 450 sightings in 2000. State wildlife biologist Paul Rego says black bear populations in Connecticut and other states have been increasing as land once used for farming has reverted back to forest. About 58 percent of the state is forest now, compared with 29 percent in 1860. Rego says black bears disappeared from the state in the mid-1800s and didn’t return until the early 1980s.

State officials urge residents to take precautions against attracting bears, including removing bird feeders and other sources of food from yards.



