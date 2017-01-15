SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

VIGIL HELD FOR MURDERED TEEN MISSING FOR THREE WEEKS IN STERLING

The Sterling community mourned the loss of their own on Saturday evening after the remains of Todd “TJ” Allen were found, and a confession surfaced. For 19 days, hundreds of volunteers searched the woods of Eastern Connecticut for a missing 18-year-old man who told his mother that he was meeting friends while dirt biking. Gathered in the town hall, hundreds of those volunteers mourned the loss of TJ who was found stabbed to death on Friday morning. Allen’s body was found by police on Laiho Rd. after 19-year-old classmate Kevin Weismore confessed to stabbing Allen on December 26th after a drug deal gone bad.

MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REDEVELOPMENT FORMER NORWICH HOSPITAL SITE

The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority announced Saturday afternoon that they plan to redevelop the former Norwich Hospital site into Preston. The MTGA will present a development concept at an upcoming Planning and Zoning meeting, which is expected to be held on January 31. The $600 million plan includes possibly developing an indoor water park with adjacent hotel, a large format retain and entertainment venue, marina and more. MTGA says they expect the plan to bring at least 750 construction jobs to the area and later on hundreds of permanent jobs. Kevin Brown, Chairman of the MTGA Management Board said, “we will stimulate growth, drive new business and help strengthen the local economy, solidifying Mystic Country in southeastern Connecticut as a top tourism destination”. The plan is being well received by many, included the Preston First Selectman Bob Congodon who said it is needed for jobs and tax revenue. The property has been vacant since the hospital closed back in 1996 and the building was torn down in 2014.

SILVER ALERT FOR NORWICH TEEN

NORWICH – Police were asking the public’s help in tracking down a missing Norwich teen last seen Friday. A Silver Alert had been issued for Isaiah Araujo, 17. He has since been located. No further details are available.

HOMELESS YOUTH

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is receiving a $6.6 million federal grant to help with the state’s continuing efforts to end youth homelessness by 2020. The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. It will be used to create new and innovative housing with support services for young people. Connecticut was one of 10 communities across the U.S. chosen by HUD from more than 130 applicants. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s office says Connecticut received the largest grant. In November, Connecticut made another round of funds available to groups willing to build supportive housing for homeless youths. State officials say there’s an estimated 3,000 unaccompanied youth in Connecticut, under the age of 25, experiencing homelessness. A statewide census of homeless youth is planned later this month.

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is skipping Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. Her spokesman David Ortiz says she was invited to the ceremony but is focused on her work in Rhode Island. Raimondo is delivering her State of the State address on Tuesday. Her annual budget plan is due to state lawmakers Thursday, the day before Friday’s inauguration. All three southern New England governors criticized the Republican celebrity businessman during his presidential campaign but Raimondo is the only one not traveling to Washington. Connecticut Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, says he will attend the inauguration even though his first inclination was to decline the invitation. Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who refused to endorse Trump or vote for him, is also going.

Emergency crews responded to a burning home in Wethersfield Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Nott Road. More than 40 firefighters responded to the single-family home. Nott Road is currently closed. Officials said the family was on vacation at the time of the fire. The surrounding home have not been evacuated and firefighters believe there is no threat of the flames spreading.

BURNING BUILDING-DEATH

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man on the fourth floor of a burning commercial building in Connecticut has jumped to his death. Shelton police say they received calls saying the building was engulfed in flames around 5 a.m. Saturday. When emergency workers arrived, they found a badly burned and injured man at the foot of the building. Police later identified him as 69-year-old Randol Rios of Shelton. Detectives discovered Rios worked at Machine Builders of New England, which occupied the fourth floor of the building.

HEALTH OVERHAUL-CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation are holding a rally to save the Affordable Care Act. Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are scheduled to join Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro, Joe Courtney and Elizabeth Esty Sunday on the steps of the Connecticut state Capitol in Hartford. The rally is slated to begin at 1 p.m. The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a measure that prevents Senate Democrats from derailing a future bill that would annul and reshape the 2010 law. Meanwhile, Connecticut residents continue to sign up for coverage under the ACA using the state’s insurance marketplace, Access Health CT. Jim Wadleigh, the organization’s CEO, says 105,313 people were enrolled for 2017 coverage as of Jan. 12. More than 7,800 have enrolled for coverage beginning Feb. 1.