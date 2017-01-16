MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

MOHEGAN DEVELOPMENT DETAILS

We’ll soon be learning more about a proposal by the Mohegan Tribe to develop the former state hospital property in Preston. Tribal officials are hosting a press conference at Mohegan Sun Tuesday afternoon to discuss conceptual plans for the Route 12 site. A formal presentation is expected to be made to the Preston Planning and Zoning Commission during its meeting at 6:00 that night. The tribe has proposed a 600-million dollar non-gaming resort for the hospital property. It would include a large concert venue, a water park, hotels, a senior living center, a sports complex and other attractions.

FOXWOODS DOWN

Slot machine revenue at Foxwoods continues to nosedive. The casino’s slot profits were 35-point-3 percent last month. That’s down six-point-four percent compared to December of 2015. This follows a seven-percent decline at the slots in November.

KING DAY IN NORWICH

Norwich celebrations marking the birth of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Monday included a reaffirmation of his goals and ideals of equality for all. Speakers see President-Elect Donald Trump’s administration as a potential threat to America’s efforts to maintain the country’s progress in achieving King’s dream. A march from Norwich City Hall to the Evans Memorial A-M-E Zion Church on McKinley Avenue was followed by a worship service attended by about 60 people.

PROPOSED RI MINIMUM WAGE HIKE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is proposing a 90-cent hike in the state’s minimum wage. Raimondo announced the proposal to raise the wage from $9.60 to $10.50 an hour during a breakfast Monday to honor civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. Raimondo’s minimum wage increase would take effect on Oct. 1, 2017 if she can persuade state lawmakers to go along with the hike. Raimondo was unable last year to convince lawmakers to raise the wage to $10.10 an hour. Raimondo said no one working full-time should live in poverty. Massachusetts and Washington state currently have the highest new minimum wages in the country, at $11 per hour. Connecticut’s minimum wage climbed to $10.10 at the start of the year.