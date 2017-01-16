MONDAY MORNING UPDATE









STATE SUPREME COURT CONSIDERS NEWLYWED KILLING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The case of a man convicted of killing his wife of just three weeks in 2009 is heading to the state Supreme Court. Justices are scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday on whether Chihan Eric Chyung should get a new trial.

The 53-year-old Chyung was convicted of murder and manslaughter in 2014 in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Paige Anne Bennett in their Norwich home. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison. A judge dismissed the manslaughter conviction, saying Chyung couldn’t be convicted of two homicide charges for one act. Chyung testified his 9 mm pistol fired accidentally while he argued with Bennett. His appeal says the jury verdicts convicting him of murder and manslaughter were conflicting. He says murder is an intentional act and manslaughter is a reckless act.

MOHEGAN TRIBE DETAILS PLANS

PRESTON, Conn. (AP) – The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority is unveiling its plans to redevelop the site of a former psychiatric hospital in Southeastern Connecticut. Tribal officials announced plans Saturday for a $600 million non-gambling resort on the property of the shuttered Norwich State Hospital in Preston. The resort is to include a large performance venue, a water park, hotels, a senior living center, a sports complex and other attractions. Residents in the town of Preston voted unanimously last year to support the proposed sale of the hospital to the Mohegan Tribe. The property has been vacant since the hospital closed in 1996. The town and the tribe are now finalizing details of the sale. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy applauded the tribe’s plan in a prepared statement, saying it would make southeast Connecticut a premier tourism destination.

VIGIL HELD FOR KILLED STERLING TEEN

(Sterling, CT) — Family and friends are struggling to accept the death of a Sterling teenager found stabbed to death last week. A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night for Todd Allen at the Sterling Town Hall gymnasium. Around 200 people were on hand to remember the teen, whose body was found Friday after he was missing for three weeks. Police have arrested Kevin Weismore of Sterling and charged him with murder in connection with the killing.

TROOPER SEEKS COUNCIL SEAT

A state police trooper who says he was unfairly denied a seat on Montville’s Parks and Recreation Commission will now make a run at town council. Jeff Rogers announced his intent to run for one of the seven open seats. Rogers, says he vows to drain the swamp. He says his denial of the parks and rec post reflects corruption in town government.

VIGIL FOR THREE

Last night, a community vigil was held for three members of the Killingly school community who died in the first week of the New Year. The vigil, held near the high school’s athletic fields, allowed for words of remembrance and tears. Honored during the ceremony were, longtime Killingly Intermediate School Assistant Principal Steve Tagen, and students Ryan French and Emma Adams.